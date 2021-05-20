Trending Stories
News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Wanted To Delay Certification Of Joe Biden's Election Victory, Congressman Says

BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Celebrities

Angela Simmons Stuns In Swimsuits Named After Powerful Women

US Politics

Donald Trump Tells Republicans To Stick Together: 'There Are Consequences To Being Ineffective And Weak'

Donald Trump Is Favored Over Kamala Harris In 2024 Election, Poll Says

Donald Trump smiling.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A new McLaughlin & Associates poll revealed that Donald Trump is favored by voters over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, Breitbart reported.

The survey asked voters whether they would vote for Trump or Harris in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. The results revealed that 49 percent of respondents said they would support Trump, while 45 percent said they would back Harris.

"Independent voters also suggested they would support the Republican nominee, with 49 percent signaling support for Trump," Breitbart reported.

The Majority Of Voters Don't Think Biden Will Run Again

As reported by Newsmax, the survey also revealed that the majority of voters — almost two-thirds —  believe Biden's first term will be his last.

The poll found that 64 percent of likely voters surveyed believed that Harris would be president before the end of Biden's four-year term.

Theories have long swirled around the possibility that Biden will be replaced by Harris.

As The Inquisitr reported, The Daily Wire's Ian Haworth previously suggested that Harris' phone call duties are a sign that she will be assuming power earlier than previously predicted.

Oddsmakers Suggested Harris Has Better 2024 Odds Than Biden

Online betting site US-Bookies previously gave Harris better chances than Biden to win the 20204 presidential race, The Hill reported.

“Kamala Harris remains the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Her 7/2 odds (22.2% implied probability) put her just ahead of Joe Biden, who’s 9/2 (18.2%) to win re-election in 2024,” a release from the oddsmaker said.

According to the site, Harris had 7-to-4- odds of being the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee, while Biden had 9-to-4 odds.

The odds were released in April of 2021.

Harris Is Still Adjusting To Vice Presidential Role

Kamala Harris in the Senate.
Gettyimages | Pool

Harris is allegedly still adjusting to her new role as vice president.

According to The Hill, the vice president is still adjusting to Biden's style, a new staff, and an evolving portfolio.

One Democrat who has spoken to White House staff about the issue suggested that the transition has not been as "seamless" as it might appear.

"There have been some growing pains and learning curves across the board.” 

One strategist said Harris feels more like a chief of staff.

"It seems like they go back and forth on whether they want that to be the case. It's clear that they kind of don't know what to do with her.”

Over 40 Percent Of Democrats Wouldn't Support Joe Biden

Harris isn't the only one to receive bad polling news in recent days. 

As The Inquisitr reported, a poll released Tuesday by the Trafalgar Group found that 57.4 percent of Democrats surveyed said they would support the president, while over 40 percent said they would not

Elsewhere, the survey found that Trump has retained support among the conservative voting bloc. Notably, 49 percent said they would "absolutely" support the former head of state. 

Without Trump on the ballot, 34.9 percent of voters said they would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as a frontrunner for the GOP's presidential primary.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Is Favored Over Kamala Harris In 2024 Election, Poll Says

May 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Wanted To Delay Certification Of Joe Biden's Election Victory, Congressman Says

May 20, 2021

Britney Spears Spins Into The Weekend With Short Shorts Dance

May 20, 2021

Donald Trump Tells Republicans To Stick Together: 'There Are Consequences To Being Ineffective And Weak'

May 20, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Shares Important Health Update In Disco-Ball Glitter

May 20, 2021

Spoilers For Thursday's 'General Hospital' Revolve Around Pentonville

May 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.