Britney Spears Takes a Jab at Justin Timberlake's Unapologetic Remark: "Go Home Crying to Your Mom"

After revealing harsh details about their relationship in her biography The Woman in Me, Britney Spears isn't going to let go of her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake anytime soon. Following heavy criticism for his misogynistic actions, Timberlake, an NYSNC alum, made a veiled shot at Spears during his performance at Irving Plaza on Wednesday night. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody," the Sexy Back singer told the crowd, as per an Instagram video shared on a fan account. Spears promptly responded with an Instagram post, which read, "Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!"

Britney Spears in new Instagram post:



“Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!” pic.twitter.com/UKEO5JX7kp — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2024

The Circus songstress included a picture of a nighttime photo of a basketball hoop with the moon shining behind it, taking a clear jab at her former partner. As per The US Sun, Spears' followers attacked 43-year-old Timberlake in the comments section for his "insincere and cruel attitude" over the circumstances. "Britney once again is the better person. Choosing kindness and forgiveness over bitterness and resentment," one fan wrote.

He’s not a nice guy. While I don’t agree the stereotype of the “misogynistic white male” — Justin Timberlake is definitely exhibit A of that stereotype. 👀 — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) February 2, 2024

"I agree. Britney took the high road while Justin's rolling around in the muck," a second fan added. "Justin isn’t winning any points. And Britney even praised his song Selfish. Girl doesn’t even need to look back at this small man," a third fan chimed in. A fourth fan said. "Justin is such trash. How unlikeable he is!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timberlakenews (@timberlakenews)

Spears disclosed that she had an abortion while being in a relationship with the Cry Me a River singer and her ex had coerced her into ending the pregnancy. The Baby One More Time songstress also disclosed in her book that Timberlake reportedly cheated on her with a celebrity. "Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now 20 years later," a source told The US Sun then. "This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings as much as the revelation itself."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Lester Cohen Archive

The 44-year-old Lance Bass, Justin's bandmate from NSYNC, recently stated to The US Sun that there is no animosity between the former couple. "No, they are fine. They support each other. They love each other in their own ways," the singer said. "He has apologized. She is amazing. It's just like everyone. This has happened already." “So I think just people like to keep fights going but look at the people that are in the fight. They don't care. They're good," Lance concluded. Actress Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife, has also backed him since the scandal started.