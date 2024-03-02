When Britney Spears Threw Shade at Sam Asghari in a Dancing Video for 'Lying' to Her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 4, 2023. It has since been updated.

Britney Spears, the iconic pop sensation, once took to her account, now bearing the name Maria River Red on Instagram, to share a defiant video of herself dancing to Kelis's Trick Me. Clad in a black bra and a daring leopard one-piece outfit, the 41-year-old singer appeared to be venting her frustrations. In the video, Britney passionately sang along to the lyrics, "Might trick me once, I won't let you trick me twice," while moving to the music.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

The caption of the post, "EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!" hinted at deeper emotions and perhaps a pointed message. Britney's recent display of defiance comes on the heels of her divorce from Sam Asghari. The latter filed for divorce on August 16 after just 14 months of marriage. While the comments were turned off on the post, it's evident that she might be addressing her recent relationship woes per The US Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Mosenfelder

According to sources close to the situation, Asghari expressed concern about Britney's mental well-being during their tumultuous relationship, which began during her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

Allegedly, he grew increasingly uncomfortable with her tendency to walk around naked when they were initially together, especially in the presence of bodyguards or handlers due to the conservatorship restrictions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Asghari reportedly asked Britney to cover herself up when gardeners or cleaners were around, which led to heated arguments. The divorce between the two marks the end of Spears' third marriage.

Earlier she was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 and later she went on to marry dancer Kevin Federline in 2004. The Oops I Did it Again hitmaker shares her two sons with Federline. The conservatorship prevented her from marrying or expanding her family during that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Britney's highly publicized legal battle to end her conservatorship finally came to a victorious conclusion on November 12, 2021, when Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favor. She subsequently married Sam Asghari in a private ceremony on June 9, 2022, celebrating with close friends, including Madonna and Selena Gomez.

Sean and Jayden, Spears' sons were absent in their mom's third wedding to Asghari. Her immediate family, including her mother, father, and sister, Jamie Lynn, were also not present in her happy moments. The event was somewhat marred by the unexpected presence of Britney's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, who crashed the celebration at her home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

As the dust settles on her recent divorce and the legal battles of the past, Britney Spears continues to express herself defiantly and unapologetically, leaving her fans both concerned and eager to see what the future holds for the pop icon.