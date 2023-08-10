Singer Loren Gray Recreated Her Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video for LA ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

Celebrities such as Loren Gray were seen at Thursday night's (August 3) performance of The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The singer and TikTok sensation, who is just 21, went out for the first of six planned LA appearances. Loren, inspired by the concertgoers who are dressing up for the Taylor Swift concert, also donned a costume that looked extremely familiar.

Image Source: TikTok | lorengray

As per Just Jared, Loren replicated the style she wore when she appeared in a cameo in Taylor Swift's The Man music video from her Lover album. After the song video premiered, she even initiated The Man challenge on TikTok. Loren has the most followers on the app, so it's no wonder that her video became an internet sensation. Now, much like in the music video, Lover devotees transformed into The Man to show support for their favorite singer.

Loren appears in the moments at the tennis court when The Man had a tantrum because of a call. She rolls her eyes as the camera focuses on her. Loren tweeted her excitement, "been trying to collect my thoughts all morning i’ll be back with a better tweet but for now STREAM THE MAN WRITTEN AND DIRECTED TAYLOR SWIFT."

taylor has been my ROLE MODEL pretty much as long as i can remember and i’m at a loss for words. i’m so grateful to have gotten to know her. thank you to taylor for having me be a part of this video. and thank you for sharing your heart with the world. this meant so much to me. — Loren Gray (@iamlorengray) February 27, 2020

Back in 2020, The TikTok sensation spoke to E! News about her part in the The Man song video. At the garden party for the Betsey Johnson X Loren Gray 2020 Prom Collection, Loren shared the news exclusively with the outlet. She said, "We had a director reach out via e-mail about being part of a music video, but I didn't know what it was for. And then the director was Taylor Swift. I got there and I didn't really know what was happening. She came up to me and she was dressed as a man. I never met Taylor as Taylor. I met Tyler."

Loren revealed, "She came over and she's like, ‘Oh my gosh. Thank you so much for doing this. I love your videos.' And it was a woman's voice. And I was like, oh that's Taylor Swift. She said, ‘I watch your videos and your facial expressions are perfect.' That was really cool to be recognized by someone who totally does not have to recognize me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

Taylor kicked off her 6-night Eras Tour run last Thursday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and has been receiving a lot of love from her renowned friends and admirers. On the first night of her Los Angeles stop, nearly 100,000 Swifties packed into the gigantic stadium to hear the celebrated performer and her highly praised tour perform some of her major hits. As expected, several prominent Hollywood figures and Swift fans showed up to the opening night show in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of the outfit she had customized in honor of Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on Instagram. Swift's 2015 Staples Center performance included a surprise appearance by the Lakers great, who was depicted in a denim jacket. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a former cast member of Modern Family, and his husband, Justin Mikita, joined the Swiftie frenzy by crafting friendship bracelets to swap with other fans during her concerts. Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, were just some of the other celebrities who flaunted their wristbands on social media with Ferguson.

