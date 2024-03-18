Britney Spears Leaves Fans Stunned as She Strips Down on the Beach and Declares, 'These Pics Are Real'

Britney Spears shared a new video on her Instagram, in which she was seen posing almost naked on a remote sandy beach. Spears ran her hands over her breasts while facing partway toward the camera, baring her lower back tattoo and bare butt. As reported by The Sun, she wrote along with the post, "So you see the pics are real … the video is a little blurry though."

Oops! She did it again! Britney Spears shares more provocative social media content after posing NAKED for risqué beach snap https://t.co/Fqqp5Vbr6p — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 11, 2024

Spears had her Instagram comments disabled, but Reddit users quickly became enamored with the video. As per the outlet, one user commented, "If I had her body I’d never wear clothes." A second one added, "Damn, she looks good." Spears uploaded the video to demonstrate the authenticity of her earlier picture posted on Monday. She uploaded three posts on her profile, each of which completely exposed her ass. There were two similar photos, but one had been turned into a black-and-white image that showed Spears covering her breasts with her hands. In the third, she covered herself with her elbows and put her hands to her face. The hitmaker's blond hair seemed windswept and beachy without any makeup or retouching as she peered back at the camera. Her whole rear end, including her lower back tattoo, was prominently seen.

Following some unsettling postings early this year, Spears' once free-form Instagram profile has assumed a more subdued tone. When Spears performed an odd dance in February and lit a cigarette inside, her fans were concerned for her safety. The pop diva wore a small pink top and showed her naked midriff in the brief video. Wearing denim shorts and knee-high white boots, she flaunted her long, naked legs and rolled her arms, whipping her unruly blond hair back and forth. Spears blew out clouds of smoke from her cigarette and shook her hips.

Apart from the pics, on Monday, Spears also shared something very strange. As reported by OK Magazine, she shared in one of her posts, "Last night as I was laying in my heated pool looking at the stars, I was thinking I need a new face wash, and because I’m so lazy I didn’t get up to wash my face or even consider looking up the next best thing." She further added to the caption, "I took matters into my own hand and just like a cat… I licked my paws 🐾 and smoothed my face back with my fingers, okay so when I went inside I rinsed. The point is that the benefits of telling the truth are crucial. Be with people who know exactly what your truth is… not only do they have your back, they make you look soooooooo beautiful." Speaking about trust, Spears made her comment a few months after her husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce. This was particularly significant in light of her ex-husband's recent revelation during an interview about their "amazing" marriage earlier this month. Despite their brief 14-month marriage, the couple had a passionate connection that lasted more than six years.