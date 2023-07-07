Kim Kardashian Takes Sister Khloe To See Her New $70.4 Million Malibu Beach House: "Fruits Of My Labor"

Kim Kardashian’s real estate portfolio has always impressed people. The Kardashian sister has never been shy to show the world her mansions. Recently in the show, The Kardashians, a clip from the SKIMS founder's Malibu beach house has gone viral, reports Yahoo.

The star and entrepreneur resides primarily in Hidden Hills, California. She lives in a sanctuary that was turned so from a suburban McMansion by her ex-husband Kanye West with the assistance of Axel Vervoordt, Claudio Silvestrin, and Vincent Van Duysen.

Kardashian purchased this mansion very recently, in 2022, with a whopping $70.4 million. She seems to be creating homes in places that she can disconnect and disappear into. She has been working on a lot of real estate projects. A Palm Springs vacation home with Tadao Ando is being built along with another house with Kengo Kuma in an unknown location.

The glimpse of the mansion can be seen in episode seven of the third season of The Kardashians. In the show, Kim takes her sister Khloe Kardashian to see the house that flaunts private beach access. She said, “This house just really represents to me a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in, and it’s like enjoying the fruits of my labor.”

She also discussed her future plans in the house. “It’s new energy. I am so looking forward to creating so many memories here,” she added. Responding to this her sister Khloe Kardashian said, “It will be fab once it’s done.” The clip from the show does not have any interior pictures or shots as Kim is still setting it up. The beach house once belonged to Cindy Crawford.

The villa is constructed in a Mediterranean style, covering an area of 7,450 square feet. In Malibu's history, it is considered the most expensive real estate acquisition. Apart from the private beach, the house also boasts a pool with a cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a tennis court, a firepot area, and a spa.

Kim said in the show that her new beach house could be a place where the whole family could hang out at times. In the future. Khloe, in the show, said, “Kim keeps saying that this is for the family and this is where we’re going to have barbecues and our summers and it’s all for the kids, and just her heart, how she thinks, it’s amazing.”

The show that features the Kardashian family has an immense fan following. The major issue that they are dealing with at the moment is the tiff between Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker. New episodes are uploaded every Saturday on the streaming platform Hulu.

