Britney Spears Fans Call for Instant Help as She Appears to Be a Prisoner in Her Latest Video

Britney Spears created waves with her latest video that prompted her fans to create awareness about her well-being. The video showcased the pop star confined in her home, all by herself igniting conversations around her mental health post the legal battle of conservatorship against her family. The Princess of Pop's life has unfortunately been marred with controversy for decades with her personal life doing the rounds in tabloids.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

The recent video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter according to Marca, garnered support for the 42-year-old singer. Fans drew comparisons to her previous and current situation, claiming Spears is in dire need of help. The video shows the Oop I Did It Again hitmaker staying aloof and looking particularly distressed. Netizens came to the rescue of the star as they abhorred the prisoner-like condition of the musician. Recently, the singing sensation went through a divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. The duo were in love and exchanged vows after Spears won the conservatorship case.

Image Source: Getty Images

#FreeBritney movement was in a rage when the star claimed she has no right to make personal decisions in her life. Citing her mental state, the family members of the star were responsible for her social media handling. Following the highly publicized 13-year conservatorship, which concluded in November 2021, The View host, Sunny Hostin expressed concerns regarding the pop icon's abilities. During a recent episode of The View, the 55-year-old television personality delved into a discussion on Spears drawing parallels with Wendy Williams' battle with dementia.

Thank you to Michelle Williams for her beautiful narration of my memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ !!! Make sure to listen everywhere where audio books are available 🎧 https://t.co/L53bvh7rTH@SimonAudio @GalleryBooks @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pApVDAI3XE — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) November 30, 2023

According to Page Six, Hostin said, "We’ve seen a free Britney now after the conservatorship. Is she still suffering? Sometimes I wonder. It seems that she is still suffering. Is she capable? Because we’ve seen some things that have happened that’s questionable." In one now-deleted video, Spears was seen smoking and dancing in various revealing outfits, reportedly in an attempt to lose weight. Furthermore, Spears has previously posted photos of herself wearing lingerie and a video where she appeared to dance with knives, although she later clarified that it was staged.

Previously, in a passage published by People, Spears claimed how she was robbed of her childhood and creative independence. "I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood and made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me," Spears said. Her conservatorship, which began in 2008 with her father Jamie Spears as a co-conservator has been detailed in her book, The Woman In Me, published in October 2023.