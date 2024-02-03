Britney Spears Compliments Ex Justin Timberlake’s New Single ‘Selfish’: "It Is Soo Good"

In a recent Instagram update, Britney Spears openly praised Justin Timberlake's latest single, Selfish, and his second release, Sanctified, featured on Saturday Night Live. In her recent post, the 42-year-old singer acknowledged the potential for offending individuals through her memoir released a few months back per Today.

Having separated from Timberlake in 2002, the pop star further conveyed her admiration for Timberlake's latest single, Selfish. She praised the track, labeling it as "soo good," and also found amusement in the dynamic between Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon, noting, "How come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???" Additionally, Spears complimented another track from Timberlake's upcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, and reiterated her positive impressions of Sanctified.

Although Spears didn't delve into the specifics of her book-related apology, she shared a video of Timberlake's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they engaged in a playful medley of Timberlake's hits, including Selfish using classroom instruments. Timberlake, in a recent acknowledgment, faced criticism and took the initiative to apologize, specifically to Spears and Janet Jackson. In her memoir, Spears candidly disclosed personal aspects of her relationship with Timberlake, such as undergoing an abortion during their shared time and experiencing a breakup communicated through text, an incident she found deeply distressing.

Interestingly, when Timberlake released the music video for Selfish on January 25, Spears fans noted that she had a song with the same title, a bonus track from her 2011 album, Femme Fatale. The convergence of their musical titles sparked additional discussions among fans about the intertwined history of these two iconic pop artists.

Within the evolving relationship dynamics between Spears and Timberlake, the recent Instagram post demonstrated Spears' positive and supportive outlook toward Timberlake's latest musical ventures. Fans are fervently streaming and purchasing Britney Spears' 2011 song Selfish with the aim of outperforming her ex-boyfriend's recently released single of the same name. The day Timberlake unveiled the lead single from his upcoming album. Everything I Thought It Was, also saw Spears' relatively unknown track from the deluxe version of her album Femme Fatale making its debut in the Top 40 of the US iTunes list.

In a united effort, Britney enthusiasts mobilized as Selfish by Britney Spears, featured in 2011's Femme Fatale, surged into the top 5 on US iTunes, a noteworthy achievement 13 years after its original release. Remarkably, it even secured the #1 spot on iTunes in 9 countries. The ingenious strategy was attributed to BritneyxYtube, who humorously mentioned that it all "started as a joke" when Timberlake revealed the name of his new song. Fans playfully speculated that Spears was making a triumphant return with a "brand-new song." The well-executed initiative, initially aiming for the top 10, gained rapid traction, propelling the classic Selfish to the top 40 on the US iTunes list.