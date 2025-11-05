Bride Cancels Her Wedding and Loses $12K – Then a Stranger’s Call Changes Everything

Brigette Polster was going to be a bride, but had her heart broken. Eight months before her special day, she called off the wedding, and that led to her losing $12,000 as the venue (Ochre Court in Newport, Rhode Island) had already received its deposit.

But then TikTok got involved. Around a week or two after the cancellation, Brigette got a call from her venue coordinator, who informed her that another bride was ready to take the cancelled date. But in a shocking twist, the other bride said that she would only take up the venue if the deposit were refunded to Brigette. Like, all of it!

Now that’s when Brigette took to TikTok, and the video then went viral, where she could be heard saying:

“I started crying on the phone because that girl doesn’t owe me anything. (…) The fact that she said that, I was like, ‘Wow. I’m so glad that person is getting married that day at that venue, and not me.'”

Within hours of the video being posted, there were over 25,000 likes on it. The most interesting thing here was that up until the point of posting the video, Brigette had no idea who this mysterious but benevolent bride was. So, of course, she used the caption to ask people online to find out who this lady was, so she could thank her properly and even congratulate her.

Soon after, her identity was revealed. The bride (Tayla Santos) is actually an influencer herself with over 175,000 followers on Instagram, as of the time of writing. And she confirmed that it was she who had booked on the cancelled date, as reported by People magazine.

RELATED: This Couple’s ‘Unconventional’ Wedding Move is Becoming the Next Big Trend

The 30-year-old content creator said,

“I knew how much money goes into securing a wedding. (…) I also knew how much our venue was so I personally knew how much she was out. I didn’t know the details of why she canceled but (…) this most likely wasn’t something she wanted to have to do. (…) If they were going to be taking my deposit, there is no need for them to be keeping hers too!”

The two women later connected online, and to our delight, we even got to know more about Santos’ wedding, which looked like something straight off Pinterest. She married Devon Mayo in a ceremony that she described as having “vintage vibes and pure fun.” But guess what, this couple had another trick up their sleeve because they had actually gotten married on January 11. This wedding ceremony was held on October 11. So yes, it had been 9 months since the two had already been brought together for the rest of their lives. “A waffle cart, a coffee cart, and a bar cart” kept everyone happy, as the already-married bride said.

As for Brigette, she plans to meet her new friend somewhere between New York and Boston!

NEXT UP: Inside Donald and Melania Trump’s $2M Wedding—Including $1.5M Proposal, Dior Dress, and 5 ft. cake