This Couple’s ‘Unconventional’ Wedding Move is Changing How People Celebrate—And It’s Fast Becoming the Next Big Trend!

It’s no secret: weddings can feel like a marathon crammed into one exhausting day. There’s hair and makeup, vows and speeches, tears and champagne toasts, and so many photos that couples barely catch their breath. Forget sitting down for a meal. But a couple in Madrid paused the chaos halfway through their wedding by quietly slipping away for five hours.

They ate, talked, and breathed, then returned to the party. This simple idea made a difference!

Yep, you read that right. Instead of powering through a nonstop day of celebration, 27-year-old foodie bride Felicia Lp and her husband, 28-year-old Harold Vasquez, built in a giant intermission. Their reasoning? They (and their guests) needed time to “recharge their batteries” before round two of the festivities.

Honestly, who doesn’t relate to that?

The couple posted a TikTok video showing a behind-the-scenes moment from their wedding day. It quickly went viral. The clip opens with the bride and groom in full wedding attire — smiling, posed, and picture-perfect. Then it cuts to them later that same day: changed into sweatpants and hoodies, picking up takeout, and relaxing in bed while sharing chimichangas.

Felicia told Newsweek the break was planned. “Weddings can be overwhelming and nonstop, and we knew we’d need a chance to breathe, eat, and recharge before the evening,” she said. Her husband, Harold, added that while a few guests seemed surprised, most understood. One even thanked them for the idea later.

And they were onto something. The online chatter quickly turned into a wave of agreement. One TikTok comment said, “Wait, this makes so much sense. Get married in the morning, let people leave for lunch, naps, and then party? Hell yeah.”

Couple praised for taking 5-hour break on wedding day to do this: ‘This makes so much sense’ https://t.co/dYrevFqY6Z pic.twitter.com/ScADS57W4M — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2025

Someone else raised the only drawback they could see: “People like me would have every intention of going to the reception, but after an hour, I wouldn’t want to anymore.” That’s a fair point, but those who attended didn’t share that worry. One guest even mentioned being glad for the Madrid sightseeing time during the break, calling the downtime no trouble.

This wedding-day halftime can be more than just another quirky idea.

RELATED: ‘Anti-American’, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Slammed for Hating America By Ex-Fox News Personality

As destination weddings keep climbing, couples discover that building in breaks might be thoughtful planning. Italy and Mexico top the list for Americans marrying overseas. Florence’s tourism center reports that over 15,000 U.S. couples tied the knot in Italy last year alone. That scheduled pause lets tired guests recharge (maybe nap or explore nearby sights) without skipping the celebration later.

At my wedding, there will be a break for y’all to go home and eat then come back. — Beri🌚 (@beri_grizou) September 12, 2025

So maybe that viral moment (a couple sneaking off to share a chimichanga) isn’t just a funny clip. It could spark a fundamental shift in wedding traditions, and more couples might start carving out quiet pauses in their big day.

Simple moments to breathe, eat, or be together before diving back into the celebration. Because weddings should center on the couple, does slipping away for a burrito help them actually enjoy their own party? That’s what matters.

NEXT UP: Taylor Swift’s $38M Mansion Could Host the ‘Wedding of the Century’—Swifties, Prepare Yourselves!