Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Lived at Beverly Hills Hotel After Calling Off Engagement

Sydney Sweeney has now revealed she lived in Bungalow 1 of the Beverly Hills Hotel after ending her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March. The couple were living separately way before the official announcement of their seven-year-long relationship ending.

She disclosed her living situation at the hotel during an interview with Access Hollywood. Even after their split in January, the couple were on good terms and were producing partners for their Fifty-Fifty Films company. The 28-year-old actress split with her 42-year-old fiancé and relocated to the iconic Bungalow 1 of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Meanwhile, Davino lived in their $6.2 million home in Bel-Air. The actress said, “I was living here for a while at the end of this year, so I kind of feel like I’m back home. It’s kind of a homecoming!” The hotel’s Bungalow 1 is a popular part of the property, as Marilyn Monroe lived there during the 1950s.

The per-night price for Bungalow 1 is $1,625 now. Other celebrities who have lived in the same property as Howard Hughes and Elizabeth Taylor. When Sydney Sweeney lived in the hotel during January to March, she was working on The Housemaid while also being the executive producer of the movie, which looks promising from the trailer.

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney was spotted out with Jonathan Davino after calling off their engagement, weeks after attending a wedding with Anyone But You costar Glenn Powell. pic.twitter.com/3Rb7Lb3Fyv — E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) April 23, 2025



Paul Feig is the director of the movie, and he added, “She was completely present emotionally and was up for anything. She really didn’t bring any issues to the set, and I know she was going through some things when this was going on, I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that.”

He appreciated the actress for handling the situation well. Earlier, Sweeney was linked to Glen Powell right after her breakup, and many pointed out that it was the reason for their engagement ending. However, she has denied these rumors, and they were just promoting the movie.

Apart from this, she was also said to be dating Scooter Braun as the two met during Jeff Bezos’ wedding. However, they haven’t officially confirmed their age-gap romance. After that, they were spotted at a comedy show.

Sweeney also attended Variety’s Power of Women event while promoting her movie Christy. She said, “She is one of the most groundbreaking female boxers, advocates and survivors of domestic violence. And I am just honored to be here with her. So, I can’t wait for people to see your story.” In the movie, she’s playing the boxer Christy Martin.