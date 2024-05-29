Brad Pitt's Security Guard Accuses Angelina Jolie of Encouraging the Children to 'Avoid' Their Father

For a few years now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a complex legal battle over their divorce. Tony Webb, their former security guard, has claimed in a recent development that Jolie encouraged the kids she shares with her ex-Pitt to "avoid" their father during custody visits. As per People, attorneys representing Pitt filed a declaration with the L.A. Superior Court on behalf of Webb, the owner of SRS Global Security, who was employed by Jolie from 2000 to 2020. The security owner asserts that the Tomb Raider actress fired him, but he is still employed by Pitt.

Brad Pitt's Former Security Guard Alleges Angelina Jolie Encouraged Kids to 'Avoid Spending Time' With Him



According to court filings accessed by ET on Thursday, attorneys for Pitt allege that a former security staff member, Tony Webb, received instructions from Jolie directing… pic.twitter.com/zZuWMSeh6W — Evoclique (@Evoclique_) May 10, 2024

In a 12-page statement, Webb stated that he received a call from Michael Vieira, Jolie's assistant, asking for his assistance in trying to persuade two bodyguards who had worked for Jolie through Webb's company, SRS Global, not to testify in her custody dispute with Pitt over their children. “During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case,” the former security guard alleged. “Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying.” “I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them because they were independent contractors and not employees,” he continued.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle

“Mr. Vieira then told me that his call should serve as a reminder that those individuals had entered into non-disclosure agreements with Ms. Jolie and that I should remind them of that and tell them that if they testified in the family law case, Ms. Jolie would sue them,” Webb said. “One of the two individuals, Ross Foster, specified that he intended to testify regardless of the NDA, if he received a court subpoena,” he added. As per Marca, Foster acknowledged to Webb saying, "He intended to testify regardless of the confidentiality agreement if he received a subpoena," and also adding that he also told him that "if asked, he would testify about statements he heard from Ms. Jolie that she made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."

Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy stated, “Mr. Pitt’s continued attempt to equate common NDAs for security personnel and housekeepers covering confidential information employees learn at work, with him demanding an expanded NDA to ensure the continued coverup of his deplorable actions remains shameful." This case is not about NDAs in general, but about power and control," continued Murphy. "All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt. She looks forward to the day when he is finally able to let her go.”