Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar Unveils Valentine’s Day Plans With No Acknowledgement to Gwen Stefani

As Valentine’s Day approaches, country singer Blake Shelton is gearing up for celebrations at his bar and restaurant, Ole Red, in Vegas. However, amid the excitement, Shelton’s plans seem to overlook a prominent element; his wife Gwen Stefani. The move has ignited speculation about the couple’s relationship, especially in the middle of ongoing rumors about potential wedded woes. Shelton took to Ole Red’s Instagram account to reveal some special new merchandise designed for Valentine’s Day. The post was captioned, "We're startin' our Valentine's Day celebrations a little early this year by putting our favorite lyrics on a brand new shirt." The featured item is a limited edition with a description, "Introducing the Ole Red Women's 'Love In Love Out' T-Shirt, an ideal Valentine's Day pick! Inspired by the lyrics 'Love got me in here and love got me out. Ol' Red's itchin' to have a little fun,' this tee embodies the essence of love and adventure."

As per The Sun, while the Valentine’s Day celebrations are in full swing at Ole Red, Shelton’s failure to mention his wife, Stefani, in the context of the celebration raises eyebrows. The lack of any reference to Stefani has not gone unnoticed, especially considering the ongoing speculation about their relationship. Shelton has been occupied with his out-of-home ventures, including announcing new dates for his Back to the Honky-Tonk tour. In a recent announcement, he shared, "ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!! Can't wait to hit the road with @Dustin Lynch and @Emily Ann Roberts!!." The singer has been adding more stops to the tour, extending his time away from home. A recent announcement revealed a new tour stop at the Red River Valley Fair in Fargo, further contributing to his busy schedule.

In contrast, Stefani is prepping for her own concert performance. The No Doubt lead singer and her bandmates are set to reunite for an upcoming show at this year’s Coachella. While Shelton is prepping for an extended tour, Stefani has indicated her readiness to hit the road as well. The couple’s poles apart schedules have sparked speculations about the condition of their relationship. Shelton’s recent announcements about tour dates and Ole Red’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, without mentioning Stefani, have led some fans to question the couple’s dynamics. As Shelton focuses on his music and businesses, and Stefani prepares for her own endeavors, fans are left to contemplate whether the couple is indeed facing problems in their relationship. The lack of public acknowledgment during Valentine's Day celebrations adds another layer of intrigue, and only time will tell how Blake and Gwen navigate these rumored wedded woes.

Amid speculation, the couple's individual commitments may be contributing to the perceived distance between them. Fans eagerly await any updates from Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani that shed light on the true state of their relationship amid these ongoing rumors.