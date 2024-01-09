Blake Shelton Trolled by Fans For Pre-Recorded 2024 New Year's Eve Performance With Trace Adkins

Country music star Blake Shelton is facing online backlash following his New Year's Eve performance at Nashville's Big Bash. Despite the anticipation from fans eager to see Shelton and Trace Adkins sing together, disappointment spread as viewers realized that the much-touted live show was, in fact, prerecorded.

Were you disappointed to find out that Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV program performances were prerecorded? — The Big 94.5 Country (@945Country) January 2, 2024

Shelton and Adkins took the stage to perform their 2011 collaboration, Hillbilly Love. The performance seemed seamless, with Shelton donning a smooth, black button-up shirt and dark jeans, while Adkins sported dark jeans, a black T-shirt, a black cowboy hat, and an open black button-up. Fans, who had expected a live show, felt deceived and took to social media to express their disappointment.

So, @CBS just saw promo about New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville live. List of celebs including Blake Shelton but he is performing in Oklahoma tonight. So will you be going live to his concert or are some segments pre recorded ? #NewYear2024 — jay miller (@jbirjay) January 1, 2024

One Twitter user, JayMiller, pointed out the geographical inconsistency, stating, "So, @CBS just saw promo about New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville live. List of celebs including Blake Shelton but he is performing in Oklahoma tonight. So will you be going live to his concert or are some segments pre-recorded? #NewYear2024."

As fans dug deeper into the details, skepticism heightened over the authenticity of the event. The focus shifted to the significant distance between the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma, the venue of Shelton's performance, and Nashville, the supposed location of the New Year's Eve celebration. Disappointment swept through viewers, and dissenting voices on social media were unreserved in sharing their dissatisfaction with Shelton's performance. @Rrated took to Twitter, declaring, "His performance was horrible," echoing the sentiments of others who felt let down by what they perceived as a lackluster show.

Sneak Peek of @blakeshelton’s performance tonight with Trace Adkins for #CBSNashvilleNYE streaming on CBS pic.twitter.com/FfUJ8iEvWe — Kate🇵🇭hugged Blake🫶🏻! (@forgwenandblake) January 1, 2024

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, where instantaneous reactions and opinions abound, artists such as Shelton find themselves walking a tightrope. The aftermath of this New Year's Eve controversy serves as a reminder that in the age of information, audiences expect transparency and authenticity from their favorite artists, even during celebratory events.

In other news, amid swirling rumors about the couple's possible split, his wife, Gwen Stefani, aka the Hollaback Girl singer, shared a glimpse of her 'blooming' 2024 in a video featuring Shelton for a fleeting moment. The duo, who initially crossed paths on The Voice, sealed their union in July 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

In her video showcasing the delightful chaos of her garden, the pop star playfully captioned, "2024 is blooming already," as reported by The Sun. After exchanging greetings with her fans, she swiftly transitioned to her gardening plans, declaring, "About ready to do a little gardening." The 54-year-old artist then turned her camera towards her flourishing flower beds. Taking a moment to exhibit the roses she had recently acquired and the peonies destined for planting, she enthusiastically informed her audience, "These are truly incredible, and I've never tried them before. They're going to take ten years to mature, so I'll catch you... I'll catch you in ten years."

