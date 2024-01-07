Blake Shelton Brags About His New $20K Tractor After Spending New Year's Eve Away From Wife Gwen Stefani

In a recent video, Blake Shelton boasted about his lavish Christmas gift despite spending the holiday apart from his wife, Gwen Stefani. As reported by The Sun, Shelton gushed about his $20,000 tractor on Instagram a few hours after his performance. He expressed his happiness with the gift while sharing a video of the vehicle at his property in Oklahoma.

The former The Voice coach showcased his brand-new RTV from the Japanese firm on Monday, January 1, using his Instagram account. In an Instagram clip, he unveiled the Rugged Terrain Vehicle—which seemed to have been brought to his ranch. In the video, the 47-year-old pointed to the RTV and stated, "I hate it when people brag about their Christmas gifts, but look what I got from Kubota!" He also wrote a caption, "New year, new Kubota. Woohoo. Thanks y'all. #kubota #kubotacountry." Adoring the vehicle, he exclaimed, "Look at that, I don't even want to get it dirty. It's the new RTV X1140. Oh my god, power steering, I love it." The message was made only hours after Blake's much-discussed New Year's Eve performance, which many felt fell short of their expectations. Along with Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and other celebrities, Shelton was scheduled to be one of the main attractions at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Along with his longtime friend and partner Trace Adkins, 61, he played songs such as Hell Right and Hillbilly Bone. Fans soon found out, however, that the CBS program that aired on New Year's Eve was not live from Nashville. Despite being taped in front of a live audience, the performance was pre-recorded before New Year's Eve. It seems that Shelton's double booking on New Year's Eve caused the problem. His performance from Nashville's Big Bash broadcast only five minutes before he hit the stage in Thuckerville, Oklahoma's WinStar Casino and Resort. Fans were quick to draw attention to the disparity. Shelton and Stefani dated for six years before getting married in 2021. There had been rumors going around lately that the couple was experiencing marital issues. When Stefani removed all of Blake's images from her social media site in late December 2023, it raised questions.

Earlier, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Stefani revealed that she and Shelton won't be spending the New Year together. She said, "Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host. So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

