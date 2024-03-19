Blake Shelton Spends Quality Time With Gwen Stefani on St.Patrick's Day Before His Hectic Tour

Enjoying traditional fare, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated St. Patrick's Day at home in each other's company. Stefani shared their reunion on her Instagram stories. In the short clip, the Rich Girl hitmaker was seen chopping potatoes, looking chic in tight blue jeans and a green plaid button-down shirt. When Stefani realized she was being filmed, she grinned at the camera. The subsequent photo included Blake, and his companions raising a toast in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Image Source: (L) & (R) Instagram| @gwenstefani (C) Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison

As per The US Sun, due to Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour and Stefani's numerous professional endeavors, the couple has been spending more time apart lately. The country artist has just two weeks left on his tour, with his final stop being in his hometown Oklahoma.

The God's Country singer seemed relaxed off schedule, it looked like he was working the grill, cooking a bunch of steaks. Shelton looked handsome wearing jeans, a baseball cap, and a brown and orange button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up. Stefani put a green St. Patrick's Day sticker on every clip in place of a caption to commemorate the day.

Recently, the musical duo got together to work on a new song called Purple Irises, which was made available last month. Fans have observed that Shelton hasn't been as loud about the project on his sites, despite Stefani's social media promotion of their hit track. "Why didn’t Blake promote this?" one fan inquired in the comments of Stefani's post.

The fan's inquiry seems to reiterate the ongoing rumors that the couple is heading toward a divorce given their conflicting schedules. When the couple decided not to spend New Year's Eve together and instead accepted gigs in separate states, the malicious chain of separation rumors grew louder.

However, Stefani continues to refute the rumors by posting adorable updates of the duo on social media. She recently shared a reel showcasing her country lifestyle with her husband. She captioned the video: "Oklahoma life with u." The short clip showcased the couple planting numerous iris seeds and other plants.

The country musician during an appearance on Today in November last year, talked candidly about his relationship with Stefani, sharing how he finds comfort in her, "I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning." He added, "I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible."

Stefani also went on record and recalled, “We started this friendship, which was just unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment,” she said, noting that she “wasn’t trying to start a relationship” with Shelton initially.