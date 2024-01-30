Blake Shelton Shares Selfie With ‘Buddy’ Lauren Alaina Amid Split Rumors With Gwen Stefani

After Blake Shelton posted a photo to Instagram with another woman, fans are pleading with the country music star to prioritize his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

On January 22, the 47-year-old Voice alum shared a picture of himself with 29-year-old Lauren Alaina, who was a guest on the second season finale of his game show, Barmageddon, on his page. Lauren was seen grinning broadly in the photo as Blake leaned down next to her. Introducing Lauren as his "buddy," he urged followers to see the finale episode on USA Network, per The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Even though the picture seemed harmless, several fans expressed concern about Blake and Gwen, 54, who have allegedly been fighting lately, in the comments section. One commenter said, “You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her,” and another said, “Gwen made a mistake trusting you.”

Fans have been worried since January 5, when an exclusive insider informed Life & Style that “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” sparking divorce rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Blake was scheduled to perform on CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, and Gwen chose to accept a gig in Las Vegas instead of spending New Year's Eve as a couple together. The Hollaback Girl singer explained her decision to Access Hollywood on December 18. “I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called. I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

Blake took the issue seriously, stating that he “was really upset” and “disappointed” that Gwen had chosen not to usher in the new year with him. This is only the most recent red flag in their relationship. “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” warns the insider. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

With his upcoming music tour taking center stage, Blake Shelton is shifting his focus away from the speculated troubles in his marriage to Gwen Stefani. #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani https://t.co/zW0lERqWVa — Music Times (@TheMusicTimes) January 23, 2024

Six years after the NBC co-stars first became friends, in 2021 they were married in Oklahoma in front of her boys, Apollo, 9, Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, who she has with her ex-partner Gavin. When 47-year-old Blake, who has made a name for himself as a “drunken redneck” declared in December that he wanted “to either cut back or stop drinking altogether.” people took notice. “Some say Gwen doesn’t like him boozing,” shares the insider, “and this was a gesture to appease his wife.”

Most lately, Blake's lack of encouragement for Gwen's work initiatives on Instagram has “hurt” her. Even though she and Blake rose to fame with their romantic duets, they have been spending more time on their own lately. “Gwen and Blake are leading separate lives,” confirms the insider. “It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.”