Blake Lively Apologizes for ‘Photoshop Fails’ Post After Kate Middleton’s Cancer Announcement

In a recent turn of events, actress Blake Lively has issued a heartfelt apology following her ad campaign that poked fun at Kate Middleton’s photoshop controversy. Lively’s initial post, which featured exaggerated photoshop effects, came amid a frenzy surrounding Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo. Last week, Lively shared a photo promoting Betty Buzz, her sparkling mixer company, which addressed the controversy surrounding Middleton’s edited Mother’s Day picture. However, the situation took a somber turn when Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy treatment on Friday. In light of this news, Lively felt compelled to address her previous post and express her regret.

Lively took to her Instagram stories to write a heartfelt apology. She wrote, “I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.❤️." As reported by Page Six, despite not directly mentioning Kate in her post, Lively’s apology showcases her realization of the gravity of her initial remarks as well as her desire to make amends.

According to People, Middleton’s recent announcement about her cancer diagnosis came as a shock to many, adding a layer of sensitivity to discussions surrounding her public image. The royal’s video message detailed her battle with cancer: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Middleton further continued, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family... But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both... At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," Middleton concluded. In light of this, Lively's initial post, which may have been intended as light-hearted humor, inadvertently ridiculed a serious personal struggle in Middleton's life.