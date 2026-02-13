Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Matched Outfits To Court —Psychologist Explains The Reason Behind It

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. The film, directed by Baldoni, also featured him as the lead actor opposite Lively. Since the film’s release last year, tensions have remained high, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and running a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit.

Their trial is scheduled for May 2026. However, the two, along with their attorneys, appeared in a New York court on Feb. 11 for a hearing to determine whether a settlement could be reached before the case proceeds to trial.

Mandatory settlement discussions are typically required in civil proceedings, but the details are not made public. After more than six hours of discussions between the attorneys, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, later said no settlement had been reached.

What do you mean Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively turned up at court wearing matching colours? pic.twitter.com/GSIANwPFU2 — Keo 🎀 Tshepi (@IamKeotshepile) February 11, 2026

While the hearing itself drew significant attention for obvious reasons, what stood out was that Baldoni and Lively appeared in court wearing similar color palettes. Lively’s attire consisted of shades of pink and green, while Baldoni’s outfit featured olive and pink tones, leading to online speculation about the reason behind the similar choices.

Psychologist Angela Kyte offered insight into the matter. Speaking to Tyla, she said, “Now the chances that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively matched on purpose and these looks are deliberate are slim, and most likely they chose colours that project authority and confidence…”

She further added, “However, when two people in a legal or public disagreement turn up in complementing outfits, it can look loaded – even though it’s pure coincidence. Court is a controlled and overwhelming environment where every detail and gesture is considered and analysed, so it makes sense that outfit choices also come under this as part of the non-verbal communication each of them is sending.”

She also mentioned that the choices might be explained as “unconscious mirroring,” adding, “We tend to mirror people who have been significant in our lives, even when things have broken down and that can show up in small yet subtle ways. It doesn’t mean they coordinated it, but shared history can influence aesthetic instincts more than we realise.”

Psychotherapist Eloise Alexa offered another explanation for the matching outfits, referring to color theory. Explaining further, Alexa said, “ink or similar colours are sometimes associated with softness or gentleness, evoking warm feelings or sympathy, while olive green is associated with peace, stability and neutrality.”

Justin Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman says no settlement was reached on Wednesday in the court-mandated conference with Blake Lively and her attorneys. He believes the case will go to trial and says he’s “looking forward to it.” pic.twitter.com/hxRlzMSCLB — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 11, 2026

However, she also highlighted that it could be a coincidence and that both may have been guided by the aesthetic they wanted to present in the courtroom. Moreover, Alexa suggested their stylists may have drawn similar inspiration and that both might look good in those colors, leading to the choice.

Setting the wardrobe discussion aside, the Baldoni and Lively legal dispute has at times taken a contentious turn, with other Hollywood A-list celebrities such as Taylor Swift becoming involved in the feud. The nature of the legal battle raises broader questions about gender and power dynamics in an industry like Hollywood, where appearances can sometimes be misleading.

With no settlement reached between the actors’ lawyers, a trial now appears likely. Fans are awaiting further updates on the case and what the stars may say next — including about their courtroom fashion choices.