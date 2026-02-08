Did Blake Lively Ever Go Under the Knife? Cosmetic Expert Breaks Down Her Changing Looks

Blake Lively has come a long way since Gossip Girl, and her stunning transformation has turned heads like no other.

Although some of these changes in her appearance are a result of natural ageing, there still seems to be a fair share of cosmetic enhancements that have been made to bring out her features to their full glory.

​While the actress has not explicitly revealed details about undergoing any cosmetic procedures, an expert in the field has shared insights into possible changes in her appearance.

Speaking to Nicki Swift, Dr Samuel Golpanian explained some of the tweaks that have resulted in her flawless appearances over the years. He noted that these enhancements are perhaps selectively chosen by Lively herself, including a thin upper lip and a wider nose than she has now.

The image of Blake Lively…her jaw line changed drastically. Her face shape drastically changed. I really do not believe you can sue for cosmetic surgery or injectables. — Kari (@KariKLangan) February 7, 2025

Dr Golpanian believes the changes in her upper lip is a result of some kind of lip filler, which has, in fact, plumped it up slightly. Moreover, Blake Lively has visibly toned up her makeup style these days, replacing the natural look with a full face of glam.

The cosmetic expert further shared his insights into what looks like a nose job done too. Comparing Lively’s appearances over the same period, the expert noted, “As you go from about 2009 and on, that’s when I think she has had some of the nose work done.”

“And as you keep progressing to 2019, her upper lip definitely looks more voluptuous, she also has a more prominent cheekbone. I think she has some filler there — fat transfer is definitely a possibility too,” he added.

​Interestingly, Dr. Samuel Golpanian notes that it is unlikely that Blake Lively has gotten a facelift done anytime soon. However, he believes the It Ends With Us star may consider getting a brow lift and a blepharoplasty done in the future.

The procedures, as per the cosmetic expert, might benefit the actress to help with her slightly hooded brow. He explained, “She does have a little bit of what’s called hooding of the brow so giving her a little bit of a brow lift can help that.”

“Or maybe an upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure to rejuvenate the upper eyelids at some point. I don’t think she needs it right now, but she might when she gets a little bit older,” the expert added.

my dad used to feel terrible about the fact that I inherited his nose, and he swore that he would cover any cosmetic surgery if I needed to go down that path, but then he found out that Blake Lively’s original nose was of a similar build and he stopped feeling so bad — Kaitlin Ruiz (@Kaitlin_M_Ruiz) August 19, 2021

Now, one thing is sure: Blake Lively has never on-camera accepted going under the knife. While her surprising transformations continued to spark reactions of too good to be true, there seems to have been no end to speculations on the matter as well.

From breast augmentation to getting tad bits of nip and tucking done, rumors have never really died down. In fact, her before and after pictures also raise considerable doubts on whether the changes were natural or were induced through cosmetic procedures.

For instance, one of the longest-running rumors is about the actress getting her nose corrected. Comparing it with her initial looks during Gossip Girl, there seems to be significant changes in the bulbous appearance of the actress. People believe allegedly reduced the width and refined the tip of her nose.

​Unfortunately, all of it remains assumptions without any confirmation from the actress whatsoever. Blake Lively has continued to make heads turn with her appearances, looking totally unbothered with all the chatter surrounding her changed looks and facial features.

In fact, she has been standing strong with her naturally aging features within a popularized realm of cosmetic features in Hollywood.