Blake Lively’s Detailed Email to an A-List Star About Justin Baldoni Amid Lawsuit Chaos Sparks Scrutiny

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about s—ual misconduct.

Remember actress Blake Lively‘s character in the movie It Ends With Us? The actress played the lead protagonist, Lily Bloom, opposite actor and director Justin Baldoni, who portrayed the charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid.

The film, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, received mixed reviews, with some critics suggesting it appealed primarily to a younger audience. However, it was the highly publicized lawsuit Lively filed against her co-star Baldoni in 2024 that drew wider attention, alleging he orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Lively’s lawsuit also addressed allegations of sexual misconduct and body-shaming crisis management tactics. According to UNILAD, an email Lively sent to Ben Affleck in May 2024 resurfaced in June 2024 after court documents related to her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni were unsealed.

Lively reportedly reached out to Affleck shortly after production wrapped on the film, which was released in August 2024. This followed concerns about workplace safety for women, as well as Baldoni’s filing of a $250 million counterlawsuit against The New York Times for libel and invasion of privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

In December 2024, Baldoni’s legal team accused the outlet of misrepresenting facts in its December 21 article, “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively was dismissed in November 2025. Meanwhile, Lively’s case remains active, with a trial date set for May 18, 2026.

Subsequently, details emerged about an email Blake Lively sent to Affleck, in which she expressed how much she hated working with the film’s team and how the experience affected her mental health and caused anxiety.

“I’m writing with a zero-pressure ask,” Lively wrote. “I’ve just come out the other side (well, almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie.”

She went on to claim that a behind-the-scenes documentary would be “more interesting than the movie.” In the email, Lively alleged she rewrote much of the script and effectively co-directed the film. She referred to Baldoni as a “chaotic clown director.”

The actress asked Affleck if he would watch the film and provide feedback, citing its domestic violence themes. She also praised his then-wife, Jennifer Lopez, and requested the icon share her opinion as well.

Blake Lively write to Ben Affleck for support 🙄.The thing I find funny is the greeting xx🤔.These two have a history, who knows what email @BenAffleck wrote to this woman in 2009,this man’s modus operandi is to exhaust women with lies and promises via email. #Jlo #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/0XT1BsGMpk — Mary (@Mavi49503363) January 21, 2026

“If your wife or kids are around, I’d love their opinion also (fyi it does cover domestic violence, so no one is caught off guard). I’m such a fan of Jennifer’s, I’ve told her as much every time I’ve met her, and it would be an honour to have her take,” the letter said.

While it remains unclear whether Affleck or Lopez responded to the letter or watched the film, the latest development will likely fuel more drama in the long-standing legal battle between the stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Sounds (@bbcsounds)

Consequently, netizens immediately floicked to social media and slammed the gesture as unprofessional and creepy. An attorney for Baldoni dismissed the allegations as “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious,” accusing Lively of risking defaming him. Lively also name-dropped other A-list stars in the lawsuit.

Disclaimer: All claims stated have been taken from sources mentioned above. Inquisitr does not own any responsibility for them.