Billy Bragg Slams ‘Bully’ Donald Trump in Unhinged Rant, Calls UK Visit a ‘National Humiliation’

Singer and political activist Billy Bragg said, “sucking up to bullies never pays off” before Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain. Billy, who was born in England, is most known for his cover of She’s Leaving Home by The Beatles, which peaked at number one on the charts. He has, however, recently become increasingly involved in political activism and vocal on a variety of topics, such as Palestine and British politics.

Protesters have already projected pictures of the President and Epstein onto Windsor Castle, where the President is scheduled to see King Charles today. Despite the violent protests that have occurred throughout Windsor, Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to receive a ceremonial welcome from the King and Queen.

Bill Barr on Donald Trump: “He’s a very petty individual who will always put his interests ahead of the country’s.”pic.twitter.com/wpXyxVqIo9 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 18, 2023

Trump will then visit Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, at his Buckinghamshire country residence, Chequers, on Thursday, September 18. There has been opposition to the President’s visit, and there will be several protests when Trump is in Britain. Billy Bragg, who shared a poster about a demonstration on his Instagram account, will also be participating in the protest.

In the post, he called Trump’s visit a “humiliation,” writing, “Donald Trump’s visit to Britain this week is a moment of national humiliation. He will regard the red carpet rolled out for him as an act of fealty that gives him the right to punish the UK should we do anything that displeases him.”

Billy also added, “Sucking up to bullies never pays off. They sense weakness and revel in exploiting it. This Wednesday, we have a chance to show not just that Trump is not welcome, but also that we reject the Trumpification of UK politics.”

Yesterday, the largest far-right protest in UK history marched through London, led by racist Tommy Robinson. Today, we say: They don’t speak for us — and they won’t have the last word. This Wednesday we come together against Trump for a better future. Do everything to be there. pic.twitter.com/gONvO3DxDM — Stop Trump (@UKStopTrump) September 14, 2025

The 67-year-old musician also announced that he will perform at the event, which is scheduled for September 17 in Westminster’s Parliament Square. Nonetheless, Billy has previously been active in political activism. He publicly chastised former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his remarks against the trans community in 2024 and offered suggestions on how to keep the Conservative Party from winning the British General Election.

Billy also openly backed Kneecap after one of its members was accused of terrorism and produced a single expressing his solidarity with the Palestinian people.