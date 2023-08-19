‘Big Brother’ Receives Criticism for Inadequate Support Towards Deaf Contestant in Season 25

The popular reality series Big Brother is currently airing its 25th season, and viewers are eagerly tuning in to see the drama, alliances, and challenges that develop within the famous house. In the middle of the enthusiasm, an issue has surfaced that calls into question how inclusive and accessible the program is. Matt Klotz, the only participant in this season's list who is deaf, is the contestant at the center of this debate.

The addition of Matt Klotz to the Big Brother Season 25 cast was a positive step in a society that is becoming more aware of the value of diversity and representation. As the season progresses, it has become clear that the producers did not make the required adjustments to guarantee Klotz's equal participation in the game. Although the program has praised its dedication to diversity, it appears that there is a gap in how it addresses the particular requirements of contestants with disabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Chen Moonves (@juliechenmoonves)

On the opening night of the competition, a significant instance of this lack of accommodations had come to light. Klotz had trouble following host Julie Chen's instructions and had to take direction from his other competitors to complete the challenge. Even though he overcame this obstacle to win, the incident made viewers wonder if the show would be able to accommodate a deaf houseguest's needs, particularly in challenges that largely rely on auditory clues.

People took to Reddit to address their concern for Klotz. The Reddit user OceanBlue20 wrote, "Frustrated with production this season. I’m so frustrated with production this season, apparently, Matt couldn’t understand Julie on night 1 and had to go off of what others were doing around him to do well in the comp."

It's really cool that Big Brother is including someone who is deaf. Definitely rooting for Matt. pic.twitter.com/GFI9U8nK9S — GAVIN LONG🏳️‍🌈| Dana Brooke Stan (@ACEAUSTINFANBOY) July 31, 2023

They added, "I know he won and it worked out fine but it’s so ridiculous to not have any accommodations for a disabled/deaf houseguest, what are they gonna do in a Q&A HOH or a comp where he can’t go off of visuals?? I really like Matt and the representation he brings, we haven’t had a disabled houseguest since season 1 with Eddie and I think it’s insane that production didn’t do their homework on how to help him."

Another Reddit user StaringBerry wrote, "What Matt explained to Hisam last night was that he can hear well in 1x1 convos but he gets really overstimulated when everyone is talking around him. The way his hearing aid works is that it amplifies everything and he can’t tell how close or far away a sound is coming from. So if two conversations are happening in the same room he can hear both at the same level, if one is a lot further away he can still hear it but as mumbles/non-defined words. I have also been worried about the Q&A HoH comps. I hope they have thought about accommodations for that."

Big Brother casting a deaf person (Matt) but not accommodating to his disability whatsoever is actually infuriating — 🏳️‍⚧️Valencia Versailles🏳️‍⚧️ (@ValenciaVrsai) August 9, 2023

Fans expressed their concern that Klotz would be tokenized as the "contestant with a disability" and not receive the appropriate assistance. One fan wrote, "I really hope they aren't just throwing him in as a token disabled person with absolutely no real accommodations. Terrible."

It remains to be seen whether the fan backlash will lead to meaningful change within the show's structure. Viewers will be keeping an eye on how Big Brother responds to the need for a more inclusive and welcoming atmosphere as they keep tuning in to watch the shows.

