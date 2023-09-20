While the Big Brother houseguests grapple with the unpredictable nature of the game, Julie Chen Moonves, the show's seasoned host, experiences a more routine day on set. Moonves, 53, recently shared exclusive insights into her pre-show routine with Us Weekly. According to Chen Moonves, this preparation is crucial to ensure that the entire production team is in sync. Her tenure as the host of Big Brother spans over two decades, having begun with the show's inaugural season in 2000.

The series is currently celebrating its milestone 25th season. In addition to her hosting duties, Chen Moonves is set to release her new audiobook, But First, God, on Tuesday, September 19. While Big Brother airs three times a week, viewers and contestants only see Chen Moonves on live eviction nights, which take place every Thursday. Onscreen, she effortlessly guides each live show, but her efforts behind the scenes are instrumental in ensuring the show's weekly smooth operation. Chen Moonves elaborated on her final preparations before going live.

Before even reaching the Los Angeles studio, Chen Moonves starts her day with a Pilates session. She uses this time to stretch, tone her muscles, and invigorate her joints. In her own words, it's like "oiling the machine." As the afternoon approaches, she arrives at the studio hours ahead of the live broadcast, where she rehearses with the production team. Before stepping in front of the camera, Chen Moonves makes a brief stop at the Big Brother stage. Here, she consults with Gary Natoli, the lead stage manager, to understand the precise marks she needs to hit during the show.

She then goes through her makeup routine to get herself camera-ready. This process typically takes more than an hour and, as she describes it, is quite relaxing. "Sometimes I'll even nap!" Chen Moonves quipped.

For Chen Moonves, one of the most cherished moments of her day is the pre-show prayer circle before going live. She shared, "We thank God for getting us here and ask He never takes His Sovereign hand off us! Hallelujah and Amen!" It's a touching glimpse into the bond and spiritual connection that exists among the show's team members. As the clock counts down to showtime, Chen Moonves sums up her preparations by saying, "Mic'd up and ready to go for a sound check followed by a quick rehearsal of the opening of the show," before concluding, "Here we go!"

With unwavering professionalism and a dash of spiritual reflection, Chen Moonves ensures that each episode of Big Brother runs like a well-oiled machine, captivating audiences and contestants alike. The reality show that has gripped its audiences over the years is set to unleash its charm yet again with season 25.

