Meet the 16 Contestants of CBS’ ‘Big Brother Season 25’: A Lot of First’s Among the Houseguests

CBS' Big Brother season 25 is all set to premiere on 2nd August and reality host Julie Chen Moonves makes her return on the popular show. The house guests for the season have been announced and there are many firsts' on the list. A total of 16 house contestants will be competing for a whopping $750,000 prize money and the group will enter the house during Wednesday's 90-minute live first episode. Viewers will be introduced to the first female houseguest over 60, the first Australian houseguest, and the first Appalachia houseguest. The reality show will also feature its first hearing-impaired houseguest and the first Sikh houseguest, People reported. Let us take a look at the sixteen contestants:

Cameron Hardin

Hardin is a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad who lives in Eastman, GA. Talking exclusively to Parade he said - "Being part of the 25th season, silver anniversary, I can't wait to see how nuts this gets. I like to blend with each portion of my strategy."

Blue Kim

Kim is a 25-year-old brand strategist who lives in New York. "My strategy going into the game is lying about my job so they don't know I'm a strategist, winning the competitions, and playing a mean social game," she said.

Mecole Hayes

Hayes is a 30-year-old political consultant who lives in Upper Marlboro, MD but is originally from St Louis, MO. She described her winning strategy as - "I'm gonna play this game like a politician. I'm going to shake your hand. And when you least expect it. I'm going to stab you in the back and take all your money."

Jag Bains

Bains is a 25-year-old truck company owner and the first Sikh houseguest to participate in the reality show. He resides in Omak, WA, he described himself as charismatic - "I'm not afraid to get blood on my hands. I've got charisma and stuff. I want people to think that I'm airheaded. But really, I'm a secret genius."

Matt Klotz

Klotz is a 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist who will be the first deaf contestant on Big Brother. He currently resides in Baton Rouge, LA but is originally from Cameron Park, CA. Speaking about his special ability he said - "When I get into the house, I'm definitely not going to let anyone know my little secret which is lip reading. I can read anyone's lips from far away or up close."

America Lopez

Lopez is a 27-year-old medical receptionist who hails from Edinburg, TX but currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. She revealed her cooking skill will make her win - "I love cooking and I don't mind cleaning. So I'm going to play the kitchen strategy and just try to get on all the houseguests' good side when it comes to that."

Bowie Jane

Jane is a 45-year-old barrister/DJ hailing from Melbourne, Australia and currently residing in Los Angeles, CA. "When I get in here, I want to get in a big alliance straightaway. Because if you think there isn't a big alliance in the house, bub, you're about to get voted off," she said.

Jared Fields

Fields has a famous last name, he is the son of four-time Survivor player and Traitors winner Cirie Fields. The 25-year-old works as an exterminator and lives in Norwalk, CT. He is not placing his last name to advantage - "Going into this house, I'm not telling anyone who my mom is. My mom is basically the Michael Jordan of Survivor."

Red Utley

Utley is a 37-year-old sales executive from Gatlinburg, TN. "I might not tell people my initial profession right out of the gate, just as far as a salesperson, just because I think sales are associated with a little bit of a command and manipulation and that kind of thing."

Izzy Gleicher

Gleicher is a 32-year-old professional flutist from NYC, "I don't plan on keeping any secrets about my personal life from the houseguests because I absolutely cannot keep up the lie."

Felicia Cannon

Cannon is a 63-year-old real estate agent from Tacoma, WA and currently residing in Kennesaw, GA. She is also the first sixty-year-old to compete in the reality show format. "I know my age and experience are going to be an advantage for me," she said.

Hisam Goueli

Goueli is a 45-year-old Geriatric Physician from Minneapolis, MN and currently residing in Seattle, WA. "The reason I wanted to be in the Big Brother house was that I work with older adults every day, and you are not guaranteed another day."

Cory Wurtenberger

Wurtenberger is a 21-year-old college student from Weston, FL, and also the younger brother of Survivor 42 contestant Zach Wurtenberger. "My strategy going into the game is pretty straightforward. I'm going to try to lower my threat level as much as I can."

Kirsten Elwin

Elwin is a 25-year-old molecular biologist from Orlando, FL via Dominica and currently resides in Houston, TX. "I'm going to be the winner of Big Brother season 25 because I don't take no for an answer."

Reilly Smedley

Smedley is a 24-year-old bartender from Nashville, TN. "Staying on my toes, because you really never know what to expect," she said about the experience.

Luke Valentine

Valentine is a 30-year-old Illustrator currently from Coral Springs, FL, "I'm gonna win Big Brother because I'm gonna throw everyone off balance."

