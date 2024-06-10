Biden’s Campaign Slams ‘Desperate and Delusional’ Trump Over This ‘Blatant Lie’

Democrat President Joe Biden's campaign attacked Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump for outrightly lying and taking credit for reduced insulin prices, an achievement often touted by Biden himself. Over the weekend, the former president falsely claimed to have lowered the cost of insulin for millions of Americans on his own social media platform, Truth Social, per Raw Story.

FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to… pic.twitter.com/VUyGWIc6gS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 8, 2024

"Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked Joe Biden," Trump wrote Saturday in a bizarre Truth Social post. "He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done long before he so sadly entered office. All he does is try to take credit for things done by others, in this case, ME!"

Trump instituted some policies for capping insulin but they were extremely limited. In other words, not… pic.twitter.com/uuwwHO94Ri — Jake Cobb (@realjakecobb) June 8, 2024

The Biden campaign did not take long to respond to the former president. "A desperate and delusional Trump tries to take credit for President Biden’s historic law lowering insulin costs," Biden-Harris HQ wrote on X, formerly Twitter, slamming Trump with a screenshot of his Truth Social post with a giant red cross on it. "FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise insulin costs for over a million Americans," the campaign added.

This convicted felon is lying again to voters. There should be a federal law against blatantly telling lies to get into the Oval Office—the most powerful position in the land. Lock this monster up before he destroys the minds of the uninformed. — M LeMont (@MisterSalesman) June 8, 2024

As the November election draws near, Trump is behind Biden on health care, a significant priority for voters, CNBC reported. For instance, Biden led Trump by 11 points in a May study conducted by the independent health policy research group KFF on the issue of guaranteeing access to reasonably priced health care. Insulin price limitations have emerged as a key piece of evidence for Biden's wider economic case on the campaign tour against Trump. Biden announced several measures under the Inflation Reduction Act targeted at lowering senior citizens' medical costs, such as capping the cost of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries at $35 per month.

The president has persisted in advocating for a more comprehensive insulin cap that would also include younger citizens. “Instead of paying $400 a month for insulin, seniors with diabetes only have to pay $35 a month!” Biden said at his State of the Union address earlier this year in March. “And now I want to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it!”

Throughout most of his presidency, Trump attempted in vain to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, unable to provide a workable substitute for the law. Based on a White House estimate from March, the ACA offers health insurance coverage to about 45 million Americans. On the campaign road in 2024, Trump reiterated his pledge to replace Obamacare, but he hasn't yet specified what that alternative might entail.