Critics Slam Trump for ‘Despicable’ Nazi-Esque Video Touting ‘Creation of a Unified Reich’

Donald Trump posted a Nazi-esque video on his Truth Social account implying "the creation of a unified Reich," if he wins the presidential election in November, then withdrew it after more than 19 hours of criticism from various quarters. Even after social media pounced on the video, and many news outlets brought attention to the “despicable” reference to Nazi language, the video stayed online for over half a day after he posted it, per The Guardian.

Underneath, it touts "the creation of a UNIFIED REICH" – straight out of Nazi Germany. pic.twitter.com/RdctGmZz0e — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 21, 2024

In the video, a voiceover asks, “What happens after Donald Trump wins? What’s next for America?” False headlines are displayed in between, such as “Industrial strength significantly increased … driven by the creation of a unified Reich.” The German word “Reich,” which means “empire,” has a strong connection to Adolf Hitler, who called his Nazi government the “Third Reich.”

Former Trump administration White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews slammed the video taking to X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Trump’s continued use of Nazi rhetoric is un-American and despicable. Yet too many Americans are brushing off the glaring red flags about what could happen if he returns to the White House. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” Rep Daniel Goldman tweeted, slamming Trump, “Saying the quiet part out loud: Donald Trump wants to be the next Adolf Hitler.”

A user took a shot at Trump, "Absolutely sickening. Trump is a narcissistic sociopath, idolizing Hitler. Who in their right mind supports this creature?" A user slammed MAGA, saying, "Let’s start calling MAGA the Reich wing party." A user tried to move voters with a plea, "He’s normalizing a Nazi Germany Reich for America. Your freedom is on this line this November. Vote the whole ticket and vote for Democrats."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen

Another user, in a similar vein, tried to move voters, "If you’re not doing everything you can to defeat Republicans, you are every inch as evil and dangerous as they are. And to be clear - the very bare minimum is voting for every single Democrat on the ballot, in every election. If you don’t get this, you’re hopeless." Another user slammed Trump, "The Nectarine Nazi wants to create a 'Unified Reich' Trump said the quiet part out loud 'What's next for America?'"

The Trump campaign attempted to scapegoat an employee, suggesting Trump had nothing to do with his Truth Social Media post. “This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the president was in court,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Trump's opponent, President Joe Biden posted a video to X showing him reacting to the video, per ABC News. "Is this on his official account?" Biden asked after a short clip of Trump's plays on a split screen. "Wow. A 'Unified Reich?' That's Hitler's language; that's not America's. He cares about holding on to power. I care about you."