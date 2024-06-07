Biden Vows No Pardon for Hunter If Found Guilty in Gun Case: "Trump Got a Fair Trial"

In an exclusive interview with ABC News on Thursday, President Joe Biden stated that he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he is found guilty of purchasing a firearm while addicted to drugs. Speaking with journalist David Muir, President Biden affirmed that he would accept the outcome of Hunter's federal trial, which has involved testimonies from several of Hunter's former partners according to Daily Mail.

When asked if he would consider pardoning his son, the president firmly responded with a definitive "yes" to ruling out such an action. Additionally, President Biden commented on former President Donald Trump's recent legal proceedings, asserting that Trump, his likely opponent in the 2024 election, had received a fair trial. "He's trying to undermine it,"

Biden remarked. "He got a fair trial. The jury spoke." A week ago, former President Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Since his conviction, Trump has claimed the process was rigged and has labeled himself a 'political prisoner.'

During a Tuesday night appearance on Newsmax, the ex-president and leading Republican candidate even suggested the possibility of imprisoning his political adversaries. "It's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it may be going to have to happen to them," Trump stated. "Does that mean the next president does it to them? That's really the question." Trump's trial concluded just four days before Hunter Biden's trial began in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hunter Biden stands accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer by falsely stating on a firearms application that he was not a drug user and illegally possessing the firearm for 11 days. At the time, as detailed in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things," Hunter was addicted to crack cocaine. President Joe Biden spent Monday at his Wilmington lakefront home as his son's trial commenced, while other members of the Biden family attended the courthouse to show their support.

First Lady Jill Biden was present for several days, accompanied by Hunter's sister Ashley, Peter Neal (Naomi Biden's husband), and the president's sister Valerie Biden Owens. Hunter's wife, Melissa Cohen, also attended, drawing attention for calling a former Trump aide at the courthouse a "Nazi piece of s***." So far, witnesses have included several of Hunter's ex-partners: Hallie Biden (the widow of his brother Beau Biden), Kathleen Buhle (his first wife and mother of three of his children), and Zoe Kestan (an ex-girlfriend he met at a strip club).

On Tuesday night, President Biden flew to Paris and attended the D-Day commemoration in Normandy on Thursday. He was interviewed by David Muir on the sidelines of the trip. He now faces three felony charges related to his alleged illegal purchase and possession of a firearm in 2018 while being a drug user. He has pleaded not guilty as reported by CBS News.