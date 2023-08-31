'Teen Mom' Casts Out Ashley Jones in New Episode, Fans Vow to Boycott The Show

Teen Mom fans hail the latest episode as "boring" due to the absence of an essential cast member from the MTV reality show. Apparently, the show's star, Ashley Jones, didn't appear on Wednesday's episode, and fans believed the ratings have suffered as a consequence. In fact, the viewers have threatened to boycott the show permanently.

Image Source: Instagram | @teenmom

During the episode aired on August 30, 2023, the all-new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's star, Cheyenne Floyd, hosted an over-the-top sixth birthday celebration for her daughter Ryder in California. She invited the entire cast of the show but left Jones. The two have been feuding in the reality show for a while; however, they decided to let go earlier this season.

Despite this, Floyd preferred others over Jones, and fans refused to buy it and slammed the mom-of-two. They also accused her and fellow teen moms of being "mean girls" in real life and declared the episode as "boring," reported The U.S. Sun. A fan, @kpj__24, commented, "I thought this was last week's episode - this was boring!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom)

Another fan, @AsiaGaff, echoed, " I am bored so far, where is the drama?" Viewers were losing interest as the whole episode was dedicated to Ryder's birthday party, and there was nothing more to the storyline. Meanwhile, MTV is working hard to maintain the fan's interest as this series is set to be a new addition to the franchise. It's not an add-on to the previous chapter.

An insider told The Ashley Reality Roundup, "At this point, it's unclear if the show will be its own thing or they will roll this into being the third season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion." The source also suggested the title of the new series could have been related to 'couple therapy' or something along the same lines.

"Couples Therapy is different, so, for the most part, it will not be the same people who work on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter production," added the source. In another development, it's reported that the show will be shot outside of the United States. "The cast is aware that production can pull the plug on this show - or their chances of being on it – at any time."

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter almost failed to attract a significant audience. The second part of season one, which premiered on July 19, opened up with a disappointingly low viewership. As for the ratings, they, too, have dropped over ninety percent through the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom)

Once, it peaked at 4 million viewers for an episode that featured Jenelle Evans' arrest in season one. The outlet previously revealed barely 304,000 households tuned in for the first episode. Out of it, only 252,000 viewers stayed for the second episode that same night. The two July 26 episodes roped in 305,000 and 283,000 viewers, respectively.

Ashley opens up about where she stands with Cheyenne after the social media drama 🫢 Don't miss an all-new #TeenMom TONIGHT at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/p9qYpxdAL7 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 2, 2023

And the ratings are continuing to plummet with time. During an August 2 episode, Jones shared a sneak peek of where she stood with Floyd after their drama that unfolded on public platforms. The new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 pm E.T.

