Hunter Biden Sent These Explosive Texts to Late Brother's Wife and Alleged Lover, Hallie Biden

Hunter Biden, 54, is facing three felony charges related to a 2018 firearm purchase, during a period he has acknowledged in his memoir Beautiful Things as a time of addiction. Jury selection began on Monday, June 3, at the federal courthouse in Delaware, where Hunter has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

These charges are based on text messages he sent to his therapist in December 2018, obtained allegedly from his abandoned laptop, which has been under public scrutiny for years. In the text messages, Hunter claimed his then-girlfriend, Hallie Biden, discarded his gun in a dumpster, just 11 days after it was purchased out of concern for his mental well-being. Hallie was married to Hunter’s late brother, Beau Biden.

"Did I tell you what she did with my .38? She took it from the lockbox of the truck, put it in a paper bag, and threw it in a trash can at the local high-end grocer. For no reason. And I freaked when I saw it was missing...10 minutes after she took it...when she went back to get it after I scared the s**t out of her...it was gone, which led to the state police investigation of me. True story…But really on top of the full open trash can," he narrated, The U.S. Sun reported.

Scared and angry at the same time, Hunter wrote to Hallie, "Are you insane? Tell me now. This is no game...You’re being irresponsible and unhinged." He again pressed, "Tell me now." Hallie reverted, "Check yourself into a local rehab Hunter, this has all got to stop. Don’t run away again. Please don’t leave." A month later, Hunter texted his therapist again, repeating his claims. "She...threw in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens."

"Then told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police, the FBI, and the Secret Service came on the scene, she said she took it from me because she was scared, I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids...Not joking, the cop kept me convinced that Hallie was implying she was scared of me," he wrote further, as per The New York Post. When an individual purchases a gun in the US, they are required by law to fill out a form from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, stating they are legally allowed to do so. In October 2018, Hunter had allegedly answered 'no' to questions about procuring the gun illegally, according to the Firearms Transaction Record, CNN reported. Hunter also faces nine tax-related charges, in Los Angeles. He pleaded not guilty to it all.