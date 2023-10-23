Hunter Biden’s Fraudulent Business Dealings Connected to Joe Biden’s $2.75 Million Delaware Beach House

IRS whistleblower records have recently shed further light on President Joe Biden's relationship with his son Hunter Biden's international business ventures. As per The Daily Mail, Rehoboth Beach, Biden's preferred holiday home, is engulfed in controversy as it has been suggested that the Democratic leader paid $2,744,001 in cash for the premium property in June 2017. The real estate deal was reportedly completed in weeks when Hunter Biden allegedly texted Runlong 'Raymond' Zhao, an associate at Chinese oil giant CEFC asking to finalize a $10 million yearly agreement, according to fresh evidence."I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,' using his father's connections, Hunter had threatened the Chinese businessman on WhatsApp back then, threatening him with severe consequences.

Was Joe Biden in the room when Hunter demanded payment from a Chinese company?



Hunter sent a message to a Chinese business partner that referenced Joe Biden being in the room with him THREE times.



The Justice Department blocked investigators from verifying the message. pic.twitter.com/4ftMwb9knc — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) July 19, 2023

Hunter continued to intimidate Zhao by text: "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand,' he writes at 9.45 a.m. And now means tonight,' he adds, apparently referring to time in Beijing, which is 12 hours ahead. And Z if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction." He stressed his father's political prominence as he concluded the text message: "Ok my friend – I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very, very, very important."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Bruce Bennett

Although the leading publication was able to collect the metadata from photographs of Hunter's infamous abandoned laptop, there is no direct evidence that the president was seated with his son. However, on the day the text was written, Biden was at his father's main residence, his Wilmington estate. "The all-cash property purchase is suspect", according to James Comer, the chairman of the Property Oversight Committee and one of the main players spearheading calls for Biden's impeachment. "The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered," Comer said while also adding. "The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden's involvement in his family's influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security."

Senator Ron Johnson stated that the transaction "underscores the imperative" of obtaining all of the Bidens' bank records. Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley spent years looking into Hunter's dubious overseas business dealings. "The Biden crime family's corruption has been evident for years," he asserted in an exclusive statement. "This is just another piece of evidence that will probably be ignored once again by most of the mainstream media. It also underscores the imperative of obtaining all the bank records from all the Bidens who have benefited from Joe and Hunter's gifts", Johnson added. There has been no admission from the White House that the President and his son were ever 'in business'. However, assistants no longer assert that the two never discussed Hunter's international business. Just seven weeks before his son's deceptive texts, on June 8, 2017, Joe paid $2,744,001 for his six-bedroom second residence, according to property records. Since there was no mortgage listed with the sale, it is clear that President Biden paid cash for his second house. Before Joe and Jill opened a $250,000 line of credit secured against the Rehoboth Beach property in December of last year, the Sussex County recorder was not aware of any mortgage on the property.

