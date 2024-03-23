Bianca Censori's Dad Wants Kanye West and Her to Fly to Australia to Discuss 'Trashy' Outfits

Bianca Censori's family is apparently getting irritated with Kanye West for publicly showing her off in skimpy attire, according to Page Six. "They hate her revealing style, which is all Kanye’s idea," a source said. "They think she looks trashy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Leo has a sit-down with Kanye one day soon." The most recent attempt at intervention by Alexandra, the mother of the Yeezy architect, did not go well since the matriarch of the Censori family considered her rapper son-in-law to be 'intimidating.' Hence, Bianca's father, Leo Censori, has summoned the Donda rapper to spend time in Australia.

"Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react," a source exclusively told The Daily Mail. "Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits."

Kanye West & his wife Bianca Censori are basically doing too much.



Why is Kanye dressed up & she’s walking half naked?



Makes no sense



pic.twitter.com/ryU0SQhjbr — UGO & ThĚ Bíg Stéppêrs (@UGOOTWEETS) March 19, 2024

"Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife's visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing," the source continued. "Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit." It's reported that the former model's father was let down by Alexandra's failure to assist their daughter in recognizing West's impact, with the source adding: "Alexandra wanted to do this alone and her dad was under the impression that she was going to speak to her about how she is presenting herself."

Bianca Censori was hard to miss in an eye-catching, fully sheer ensemble with ultra-thin clear straps. However, she made sure to strategically hold her hands to cover her areas during a date night with Kanye West at Saffy's.#backgrid #binacacensori #kanyewest pic.twitter.com/lncSgY28n1 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 18, 2024

"She was so caught up in the attention and fame of it all that she became slightly intimidated by Kanye’s influence," the insider added. "Bianca's mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control... This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself." The source continued: "Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter. But this is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants. He also knows how to sweet-talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Shin

However, a source revealed that Bianca knew exactly what she was doing. "She has a lot invested in her marriage to Kanye, and her game plan is starting to become apparent," the source continued. "She has ownership in his clothing line, in his music – she is the only model in his latest video and on the cover of Vultures – in his real estate investments and more. She is a very smart woman and it appears she is just as involved in her outrageous outfits as he is. She has always been risqué, but she knows that this is her minute and that her minute won’t last forever." However, some reports have mentioned she is hesitant to face her father, who is already enraged that the Jesus Walks rapper has turned his daughter into a 'trashy commodity.' The former model is afraid that the supposed family visit will turn into an ugly drama.