Bianca Censori is a Completely Different Person When She is 'Off the Clock' From Kanye West

Bianca Censori recently created a media frenzy when she appeared publically in just a flimsy white swimsuit in Prato, Italy, on Saturday. Designed to mimic a wet white T-shirt, Censori's open-sided one-piece disclosed more than it concealed. As per Page Six, with what looked to be design sketches in her hand, she was seen trailing her husband, Kanye West, inside a building. However, despite the risqué display the young Yeezy architect is a completely different person when away from her husband. As per Page Six, she transforms into her actual authentic self, eschewing the wild, barely-there attire that has come to represent her in public. “It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” a friend of Censori revealed mentioning that, when dining at a cafe in her hometown of Melbourne with her parents, she wore a sweater dress.

“When you look at all the press [about Censori and West], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” the friend added. There were rumors that Censori's parents, Alexandra and Leo, were concerned about their daughter's activities with West after she was seen sporting several obscene bodysuits and even clutching a pillow to conceal her ostensibly exposed chest.

The friend stated that the family “haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!” "Bianca was just taking it easy," a source with close ties to the Yeezy couple said when asked about her stay in Australia. “Bianca has people helping her with her looks. It’s her presentation and it’s thought through,” the source added. Lauren Pisciotta, West's former assistant, filed a lawsuit against him this week alleging wrongful termination and sexual harassment. Concerning Censori and West's wellbeing, the source went on: “Ye seems to be ok and they’re getting along. Like every couple they have their challenges, but they’re doing good business together.”

However, the friend of the former model added that she was being treated like a "dramatic installation of art" and that none of her old friends "felt comfortable" attempting to talk to her about her relationship. “There is always more to the story. And while the idea that she is a human mannequin to the former husband of Kim Kardashian seems outrageous, it’s good that she must be balancing her time with him and still be able to live a normal life,” the friend added. “People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” an insider previously stated, “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”