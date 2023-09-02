Here’s Finding Out if Hailey Bieber’s Parents Really Like ‘Son-in-Law’ Justin Bieber

"Happily married" Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship wasn't smooth sailing despite their name and fame. Hailey, who hails from a famous family background, held onto catastrophic pop singer Justin despite his emotional baggage after a tumultuous on-off relationship with Lose You To Love Me singer Selena Gomez. But they clearly made it!

Although the duo had been close friends since 2009, when a 12-year-old Hailey met him backstage as a fan for the first time during his show, Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father, introduced her to Justin, whom she greeted shyly, in a video from that pivotal day, as per Harper's Bazaar.

At the time, Justin had been involved with Gomez from 2011 until 2018, when they finally called it quits for good. The same year, the Love Me singer got engaged to his number-one fan in the summer and walked down the aisle a few months later. Their relationship is a testament to manifestation, as Hailey ultimately married her childhood celebrity crush, according to The Things.

The couple has now been married for five years and the duo often gushes over each other. But fans often wonder if Hailey's parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, equally adore their 'son-in-law, Justin, or not. And do they hang out as a family?

Apparently, before posing the big question to his lady love, Justin sought his father-in-law's approval. He ensured that Baldwin was okay with it, and this, in itself, is self-explanatory: he likes Justin. If that weren't the case, he would have objected.

According to a source, "Stephen appreciated the respect that Justin had shown him as Hailey's father. It sounds old-fashioned, but it's a sign of respect," reported PEOPLE. "Justin and Hailey are very traditional when it comes to those things, and Stephen, of course, is, as well."

The source added, "It was very important to Justin to make sure that her family was on board with the marriage, and they are." The two "special" men in Hailey's life were spotted spending time at a music festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2018. And their relationship doesn't seem to have any tension whatsoever.

In an interview with The Cut, Hailey said, "When you know it's right, it's right." She told the outlet, "I said to them, 'You'd stop me if you didn't think this was the right decision, right?' And they didn't. I think they love him more than me," reported Cosmopolitan.

When it comes to her mom, Kennya, she adores Justin and is his fan. Hailey once revealed, "Both my parents like him a lot," according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. When the couple experienced a rough patch in their marriage, Hailey's mother stood by her like a rock.

Kennya believes Justin is the right partner for her. During a podcast, In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, Hailey confessed, "I remember I called her (her mom) a few different times." She added, "I was crying, and I was like, 'I just can't do it.'" Her mother reassured her that this, too, would pass.

Hailey recalled, "It's going to pass, and you're going to be fine, and he's going to be healthy, and we're here for you. And I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn't have support, it would've been ten times harder."

Although the couple has often admitted to having struggles in their marriage, they are very much in love. It's been five years of marital bliss, and they are still going strong.

