Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Pens Sweet Appreciation Note For His Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter

Mathew Knowles is a proud grandpa, Beyoncé's father couldn't help but gush over his talented 12-year-old granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The pre-teen has been showcasing her incredible talent alongside her mother during the Renaissance World Tour. Knowles Sr. posted an adoring tribute to Carter on his Instagram, "Dear Blue Ivy,⁠ I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed."

"I remember coming backstage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied “she is there rehearsing” and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better," he wrote. "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all.⁠"

He continued sweetly in the caption, "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠" Knowles Sr. added further, "I also want to encourage you to never be afraid of exploring new opportunities. The world is full of endless possibilities, and I hope you are brave enough to step outside of your comfort zone and seize the chances that come your way. Always be open to new experiences, for they have the potential to broaden your horizons and lead you to uncharted territories.⁠"

The former Destiny's Child manager concluded his message by invoking blessings for his granddaughter, "Blue Ivy, I hope you may continue to embrace life with the same determination and willingness to learn that you possess now. Your journey is just beginning, and I have no doubt that you will leave a lasting mark on the world. Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you." As per The Daily Mail, fans gushed over the inspirational message, "The hive is super proud of you Blue Blue," one fan wrote referencing Beyoncé's fandom. In the iconic Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the Single Ladies hitmaker revealed how, after initially being hesitant to let Blue dance with her, she came to appreciate how committed and diligent her daughter was about improving with each performance.