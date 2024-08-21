Bennifer is Over — Jennifer Lopez Marks Two-Year Anniversary with Ben Affleck by Filing for Divorce

Separation rumors have surrounded Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after their long absence from the public eye together. Insiders also revealed that their relationship seemed to have ended long ago. Well, those rumors were indeed true. Lopez and Affleck, once the ideal Hollywood couple, have parted ways yet again. They have officially called it quits as Lopez took the major step of filing for divorce in LA County Superior Court on Tuesday. She handled the filing herself, without any attorney, as revealed by Page Six.

Lopez mentioned April 26, 2024, as the date of their separation but officially filed for it on August 20, which is the second anniversary of their grand wedding in Georgia. Although Lopez did not mention anything about a prenuptial agreement, several sources suggest that Bennifer did not have one, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, talking about their relationship, Lopez said in January 2023, “It’s been such a journey. The thing that I think I’ve been wondering about my whole life is, like, is love real? Does true love exist?" as reported by Glamour. She added, "It’s two people kind of coming together and saying, you know, ‘I’m gonna be here no matter what. And we’re gonna get through it together.’”

However, just last month, a source revealed, “Lopez is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life.” The source continued, “It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start. She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

Another source mentioned that Affleck moved out his things from their home before Lopez got back from her trip to Europe. The person added, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Talking about Lopez, Affleck had earlier said, “We went somewhere with [Jennifer]—I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this…people love her. And she really represents something important to people. [To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AHHHH! J.LO!' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?" “I don’t mind you taking my picture at a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don’t give a fuck. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. My children, that’s a different thing,” he added.

Earlier in March this year, a source said, “They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them... The two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.” Another source mentioned that Affleck joked about divorcing on grounds of temporary insanity, saying he finally realized their marriage felt like a fever dream. In June, Lopez went on a solo trip to Italy, while Affleck stayed in Los Angeles.