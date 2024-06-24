When Robert DeNiro Made a Quick Exit from Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding: "You Don't Have to Be Here"

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 21, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lawrence once answered 73 questions about herself and provided some amusing anecdotes from her experiences on set and with her co-stars. One humorous tale included Lawrence and her co-star from two of her movies, Robert DeNiro, at Lawrence's wedding rehearsal dinner. Despite his intimidating on-screen appearance, DeNiro was commended for his approachable and professional demeanor by the actor.

As per Fandom Wire, the amusing incident happened during the Don't Look Up actor's wedding rehearsal dinner, to which DeNiro was also invited. DeNiro unexpectedly showed up when she wasn't expecting him to, sparking a lighthearted exchange between the two. She said during the interview, “I invited him to the rehearsal dinner for my wedding, obviously expecting him not to come. And when he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.”

The Academy Awards winner also commended the actor as one of the friendliest and most professional persons she has ever met, despite appearing to be very scary on film, recalling the humorous circumstance and DeNiro's direct answer.

Lawrence and De Niro were seen together in Silver Linings Playbook. The movie was about Pat Solitano, played by Bradley Cooper, a former teacher, who returns to live with his parents (played by Robert De Niro) after a brief stay in a mental hospital and tries to patch things up with his ex-wife. Things become more complex when Pat meets Tiffany, played by Lawrence, who is a mystery girl with her own issues. He also played her father in the movie Joy.

The Red Sparrow actress and veteran actor Meryl Streep was recently in the news for joining the Writers Guild of America strike. Following the Screen Actors Guild's announcement of a joint strike, authors and actors are picketing on the same line for the first time in more than 60 years.

In an open letter written last year, Lawrence and Meryl Streep reportedly pleaded with the union not to accept a subpar contract, per The Evening Standard. Over 300 names of famous people, including Lawrence and Streep, had pledged to "strike" if a just settlement could not be reached.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher stated at a press conference in Los Angeles that "the entire business model has changed by streaming, digital, and AI," according to ABC News. She said, “The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us." “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”

She further added, "This is a moment of history, it is a moment of truth." She stated "If we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble," per Unilad.