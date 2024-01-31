Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner Co-Parent Gracefully Spotted Together at School Event

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner were recently spotted having a good time together at a school function in Los Angeles. The trio was spotted walking alongside Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony's daughter Emme, 11-year-old Samuel, and Seraphina as they attended a musical performance.

Garner, who is married to Affleck and has three children together, has shown a great amount of maturity and kindness in accepting Lopez into their lives, despite the challenges that come with blended families, per Marca. Their presence at the school function demonstrated how well they handled their co-parenting situation. As they strolled along Seraphina, Samuel, and Emme, they emanated a feeling of solidarity and collective accountability for their kids' welfare.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck all smiles alongside Jennifer Garner on rare joint outing with kids in LA https://t.co/FnywMgV3G5 pic.twitter.com/tUofz8IZEo — Page Six (@PageSix) January 29, 2024

Even after getting divorced in 2018, Affleck and Garner's cordial friendship is proof of their commitment to co-parenting. The respect and understanding that underlie Affleck and Garner's relationships are highlighted by reports of their friendship with Miller. "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John, have a mutual respect," a source exclusively told US Weekly.

"The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work because they love each other. It is a very happy co-parenting situation," a source told DailyMail about the trio's relationship with one another.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/rpMqkjQ7Dy — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 29, 2024

A few months ago, Lopez spoke on Ben Affelck's parenting abilities at The View, per Business Insider. "Oh, my God. He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes, He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen." Lopez went on to add, "He's just so in tune. You can just tell that when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could learn about children, and he applies it." She bragged further about her husband, "He's present, and that's all you can ask: for a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day, and that's who he is."

An insider told Entertainment Tonight about Garner and Affleck. "Ben and Jen's kids get along super well, and everything has been easy and seamless on that front, which has been nice for them," the source tells ET. "Ben and Jen Garner are also in a good place. They have a mutual understanding that their children come first and are committed to that."

"Jen and Ben always make sure to set aside time for each other every day. Whether they are physically together or they are traveling and in different workplaces, their commitment to one another and carving out time as a couple are major pillars in making things work." The insider continues, saying that the pair tries their best to encourage one other's aspirations and enjoys doing new things together. "[They love to...] spend quality time as a family and keep things as low-key as possible when they can," the source says.