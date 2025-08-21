Barron Trump’s Shocking Height & the ‘Creepy’ Nickname That Won’t Go Away

Donald and Melania Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, had a significant role in his father’s second presidential campaign. When the teenager took the stage this year, he attracted public attention. He is apparently taller than his father, standing at a whopping 6′ 7″.

According to reports, his mother has lovingly referred to him as “little Donald,” not because of his size but rather because of the similarity in his disposition to that of his father. Barron mostly avoided the spotlight throughout Trump’s administration, while his older children, Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany—took on more prominent positions.

During the campaign trail last year, Barron was often credited as being a major force behind his father’s appearances as a guest on YouTube channels and podcasts aimed at young male audiences. Trump revealed last year that his late grandmother’s culinary prowess is the reason behind his son’s remarkable height. He praised Amalija, Melania’s mother, for her superb cuisine.

“Boy, did she take care of Barron,” Trump remarked from his campaign headquarters. “That’s how he got so tall – he only ate her food.” Trump continued: “I said, ‘You’re gonna be a basketball player’. He said, ‘Well I like soccer Dad, actually’. I thought… ‘At your height, I like basketball better’ – but you can’t talk them into everything.”

What in the hell is in the water in Florida? Barron Trump told his dad that @ 6’9, he isn’t that tall and then referred his dad to Basketball Center, Olivier Rioux. This 7’9 Florida Gator met with President Trump today. Damn!!!pic.twitter.com/jS7Xq67Dm2 — True Patriot Voice (@TruePatriotVox) May 23, 2025

Melania, too, had previously stated that “cooking” was her mother’s “passion.” “With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish, which she curated with her spices from her garden, to new heights,” Melania stated. “I’m fortunate that she taught me many of her secrets to creating the signature delights.”

According to a Daily Mail article, Barron frequently chose not to have lunch at all, even though Oxbridge Academy, his previous school, had a restaurant with a variety of cuisines. “It was buffet style,” remarked Barron’s companion. “They had American food, Asian and Indian food.”

Meet Barron Trump. At 18 years old, he’s a student at New York University and new to the political spotlight. He also towers over his father at 6’7″. But his height isn’t what’s turning heads in Washington… pic.twitter.com/jEVPi5IO91 — Fernando Cao (@thefernandocz) January 24, 2025

According to the friend, Barron would sit with his pals but not eat. “Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends, but he never ate any lunch. He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual,” the friend added.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU College Republicans, described Barron as an “oddity.” She remarked, “He’s kind of an oddity on campus.” “He leaves for class and returns home.”

A NYU professor once told Walker that Barron “doesn’t really belong here” because she thought he might have been going through a “hard college experience” and was just wanting “to be left alone.” Walker also recalled this incident.