Barron Trump Isn’t “NYU Material” Professor Sparks Outrage After Bold Claim

Barron Trump’s struggles at university seem to continue. The 19-year-old, who is a student at NYU, was previously having a hard time fitting in is reportedly doing better. Despite the development, a professor of the teenagers is claiming that Barron “doesn’t belong” at the school.

Barron is a student at the prestigious New York University’s Stern School of Business. The teenager started there in September 2024. Several reports have previously noted how difficult it has been for him to get along with peers given his situation.

The teenager attends his classes surrounded by Secret Service protection. That alone makes him stick out like a sore thumb. His mother, Melania, has also previously spoken about how Barron realizes that his situation is different than his peers.

A professor at NYU is now confirming the speculation, noting that Barron “doesn’t belong” at the school. The comment was reported by Hola! Magazine with no context about why the professor thinks so.

The implication of the words is unclear. One might think the professor doesn’t want the President’s son to have any place in the school, or if they meant to point out the teenager’s struggles at university.There has been much discussion about how Barron has had a hard time socialising in college. Barron’s struggle is made significantly worse by all the security protocols in place to protect him.

A PageSix report previously reported how Barron’s return to college after his father’s inauguration ceremony was closely monitored by the Secret Service and NYPD.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for his first day at college. https://t.co/z9tT6YbU0p pic.twitter.com/e1o0XYFbix — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

Barron reportedly uses Discord to communicate with his peers. The teenager seems to have found a loophole in the safety measure that reportedly doesn’t let him give out his number to people freely.

“If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling non-stop,” an insider told PageSix. The source called it Barron’s “workaround” to the situation.

TMZ has also previously noted how Barron “hardly exists” on campus. He moves in and out of his various classes while being surrounded by several security personnel. Melania has previously addressed her son’s situation by noting that her son can never be a “normal student.”

NYP: Barron Trump spotted at NYU for first time since his father’s inauguration He’s wearing a cream colored sweater 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tIuh5tPM5h — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 4, 2025

“His experience at college it’s very different than any other kid,” she added. Another observation that Barron’s high school classmate made proves that the teenager has always lived an isolated life.

The teenager was reportedly a “mysterious” presence throughout his time in high school. “He never attended football games or dances,” another one of his classmates noted. The same person also noted how it was a “shame” that Barron didn’t get to experience a “normal high school life.”