Barron Trump Spotted in NYU for the First Time Since Father’s Inauguration and Viral ‘President 2044’ Social Media Trends

Barron Trump’s appearance at his father’s Inauguration ceremony left an impression on the people. The teenager was spotted at New York University for the first time after attending the event in Washington D.C.

Barron’s appearance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration left people believing that the 18-year-old was on his path to becoming the President. Netizens showered the teenager with praise for his demeanour and interactions. Many commented about his “class” and noted that he had been “raised well.”

A few Trump supporters claimed that the youngest Trump kids were “born to lead.” People believed that Barron had the potential to run for the 2044 Presidential election if he chose to. Merchandise that featured the slogan “Barron Trump President 2044” went up for sale hours after the Inauguration.

Historians will look back at this moment as the beginning of Emperor Barron Trump’s rise to power. pic.twitter.com/Z0RM9ewa6y — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) January 20, 2025

The teenager would turn 35 in 2042 and would be eligible to run for president in the 2044 elections. Baron has been praised by several people including his the President for his insights when it comes to campaigns. During his Inauguration speech, Trump acknowledged his son for playing a role in securing the youth vote.

Barron who is a student at NYU was spotted on campus for the first time since his D.C visit. The 18-year-old was donned a cream sweater which he paired with a white shirt. He decided to go for a pair of black denim to complete the look along with a pair of black sneakers.

Barron reportedly missed the initial weeks of his second semester to attend the inauguration ceremony. The teenager arrived on campus in a five-SUV motorcade on what seemed like his first day of the semester. Page Six also reports that the Secret Services and NYPD were present in the area, vigilantly monitoring it.

Barron’s mother Melania has previously spoken about how his college experience so far has been. “He loves his classes and his professors,” the First Lady shared. Another source opened up about how the youngest Trump has not been having a “normal” college experience. The source told People that Barron is well-liked on campus and also “popular with the ladies.”

“He’s tall and handsome,” the source added. The insider also revealed that several people find him attractive and “even liberals” like Barron.

Barron’s recent spotting comes after the news of the relaunch of his real-estate venture broke out. The business registered by the name Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. was previously active in 2024. The company was dissolved after Trump’s win to avoid media attention.

Barron Trump, at the age of 18, is set to launch his own luxury real estate company named Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. alongside his business partners, Cameron Roxburgh and Carter Fulcher. The focus of the company will be on high-end real estate development, including… pic.twitter.com/i38sncsBld — CryptoX (@cryptox_com) January 21, 2025

Cameron Roxburgh, Barron’s former classmate and business partner shared the status of the relaunch. He revealed that they might be looking at a relaunch in the Spring of this year. According to Roxburgh, they’re currently “working out logistics” and “might relaunch” this year.

The luxury real estate company focuses on developing golf courses and other luxury properties in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. Carter Fulcher is the third business partner in the venture. Fulcher’s family owns a well-established Idaho-based real estate firm.