The Trump family is not exactly known for their stunning looks, however, Barron Trump is likely to break the mold, being the clan’s unexpected heartthrob. Barron, a casual 6-feet, 9-inches, is said to be taller than some NBA stars, and that he has been making him hard to miss.

But it is not just his amazing height that’s turning heads. Barron Trump’s geeky side has garnered him some brownie points amongst his peers. Who ever thought that the youngest Trump had a nerdy side to him?

🚨The Daily Mail reports that female classmates are enamored with Barron Trump, and even his liberal classmates have taken a liking to him. What a legend 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/dnCx5hhRtE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2024

In spite of his aversion to the limelight, Barron Trump’s love life, or the lack of it has been a topic of discussion. Information about his romantic life remains a mystery, except for one girl who claims to be an ex of his.

The Trump family, however, cannot stay quiet about his dating life. His dad, Donald Trump, even claimed that his son is not really the Casanova material, or at least not just yet. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet,” Trump said in an appearance on the PBD podcast before he gave his youngest son a glowing review.

Trump also added, “He’s a good-looking guy. He’s very, very smart. He’s a good student … goes to a great school, and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy.” He also added that his son is apparently a bit of a loner, “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people,” he added.

Barron Trump is currently living it up at NYU, but just not the way everyone imagined. Instead of partying around, he is surrounded by Secret Service agents rather than friends. One of his classmates even dished to TMZ that it felt like Barron “hardly existed” on campus.

But he remarked to not take him for a total hermit. Apparently, Barron Trump’s secret weapon to connecting with people is gaming. He’s also been known to swap Discord usernames and gamer tags to play games online, with FIFA being one of his favorites.

This nitty gritty about young Trump has not gone unnoticed by his peers —especially the ladies! A girl named Stephanie also went viral on X, as she joked about her gaming aspirations with Barron Trump. “Barron Trump PLEASE turn on your 3ds. I need your streetpass for my puzzle swap,” the girl tweeted, with a photo of her and her gaming console just in front of the White House.

Barron Trump has reportedly asked for several NYU students’ Discord usernames to play games with them. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/UX16wqboEq — AF Post (@AFpost) December 7, 2024

While it was clearly a joke, sources say that it’s not hard to imagine that some of his friends could be crushing on him for this nerdy side. However, not everyone seems to be convinced, as sources claim that Barron Trump’s gaming obsession isn’t really making him a magnet.

“Barron is a typical geek. There are loads of rumors he’s a virgin and the fact he has turned to the gaming community on campus is the latest sign he’s basically a repellent for women,” a source told Radar. “They are the geekiest crowd around — but he has no choice.”

Will Barron’s gaming charisma turn into a campus love story or not? Guess we will have to wait and watch!