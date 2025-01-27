“He never ate any lunch,” Barron Trump Followed Bizarre Protocol at School Reveals His Classmate

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, recently graduated from high school. However, what has made the headlines is a rare insight into what Barron was like at school by one of his former classmates.

Barron who has recently gathered a lot of appreciation for his conduct at his father’s inauguration ceremony had to stick to some pretty weird rules during his school days. The rules included never being alone, even during a trip to the loo, and also having an unusual routine at lunch.

Barron Trump would reportedly never eat the cafeteria food at his high school during lunch, instead opting to eat later at home: “He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat,” a friend said. “It was a little unusual.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/PxwlhbDpbO — AF Post (@AFpost) July 30, 2024

The extremely tall kid of Donald and Melania Trump, who has been keeping a low profile is finally stepping into the public eye. His appearances during Trump’s presidential bid made quite the noise. Especially at the time of his fathers inauguration event where he made the crowd cheer as he stepped onto the stage. The 18-year-old has recently started college at NYU.

One of his former classmates has spilled the tea on what it was like to share classroom seats with Barron. In an interview, his classmate described Barron as a really fascinating young guy who always kept some distance with the rest of the lot.

He was also under tight security 24/7, and his agents would be accompanying him even to the bathroom. His guards would be standing outside the door, his friend disclosed. “He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go,” the friend said.

“The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside,” he added.

The Secret Service Agents would always be on his tail wherever Barron roamed. As per reports by the Daily Mail, Barron often did half of his schoolwork online. Barron Trump is also said to be attending Oxbridge Academy under the “Jack” pseudonym for safeguarding his security and privacy. Barron had a bit of an enigma surrounding him, says his pal.

According to TMZ, Barron Trump has been asking NYU students for their Discord usernames and gamertags to play online together 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/wzq6GDqJtA — LeDauof (@LeDauof_) December 6, 2024

The mate revealed, “He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining. He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don’t think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.”

His classmates added that Barron’s high school experience was anything but typical. Sources stated that it was a “shame that he didn’t get to have a normal high school life like everyone else,” and if he had a girlfriend, it was “top secret.”

Curiously, Barron Trump was hardly found eating at the school premises. A friend of his said, “Barron always went to the lunchroom to sit with his friends but he never ate any lunch. He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual.”