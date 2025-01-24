Is Barron Trump the next Donald Trump? Insider reveals “He’s not like your average 18-year-old”

President Donald Trump’s youngest child, 18-year-old Barron Trump, is making waves in the media. Yes, we get it—he is young, dashing, and witty, who even helped his father connect with Gen Z during his campaign and played a crucial role in contemporary political campaigns. Notably, it was Barron who convinced Trump to appear on the highly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was a major success, achieving over 50 million views.

That’s not all. The November 5 presidential election was special for Barron as he cast his first vote and was photographed at the voting booth, proudly supporting his father in the race against Kamala Harris. But there’s one more thing that makes the youngster desirable: he’s ambitious! Yes, you heard that right. As per recent reports, Barron is also interested in starting his own business very soon.

As reported by Newscreek, the young lad, who is set to turn 19 in March, is launching a real estate company. “Barron wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” a political source told PEOPLE The source further added that as Barron is a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, he isn’t transitioning into full-time business but he’s laid the groundwork to establish his business in the future, once he’s ready.

Though Barron himself has not spoken about his business endeavors, owing to his dad’s inauguration, sources from PEOPLE confirm that he has already inculcated an entrepreneurial mindset. The source continues, “He is quite entrepreneurial, bright, and not shy about getting his own career in gear.” Reportedly, Barron Trump previously had another venture where he wasn’t the only partner; instead, he and two business partners incorporated a real estate company called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming on July 15, 2024—the first day of the Republican National Convention, which Barron notably missed due to unexplained “prior commitments.”

Only four months later, in November. 14, Barron and his business partners filed to dissolve the company. “While netizens were curious to know the reason behind shutting the company, as per PEOPLE Magazine, Barron’s old high school classmate Cameron Roxburgh told Newsweek in a different interview that they chose to dissolve the company to avoid unwanted tabloid attention after Donald Trump won the elections and was getting ready to return to the White House.

The business partners include luxury real estate expert Carter Fulcher, whose family runs a well-known real estate firm in Idaho. Notably, Fulcher’s cousin is Congressman Russ Fulcher. However, Fulcher is not part of the project, Roxburgh said. However, the teenagers seem to have big plans ahead as they prepare to relaunch their business in the spring and eventually work toward making it a subsidiary of the Trump Organization.

For context, the Trump Organization comprised some 500 companies involved in a wide spectrum of businesses, including hotels and resorts, residential properties, and merchandise, a privately held conglomerate where Donald Trump joined the organization in 1968 and began leading it in 1971; he renamed it around 1973 and handed off its administration to his children in 2017 after he won the 2016 United States presidential election.

Insiders have also claimed that Barron is not like other kids. “He’s not like your average 18-year-old,” they said. Moreover, First Lady Melania Trump will support him unconditionally. “Melania will encourage this with signs to be careful. She is very protective of her son, no matter what, and that should continue,” the source added.