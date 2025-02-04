Barron Trump Steps Out of the Shadows—His Business Moves Prove He’s No Ordinary 18-Year-Old!

Donald Trump and his family have been in the news constantly after he returned to the White House as the 47th president of the country. Following the fast policy implementation under his administration, stories about his wife Melania Trump, and youngest son Barron Trump have equally grabbed the spotlight. Barron initially caught everyone’s eye at the inauguration last month, after which the youngster was praised on social media for his striking looks and humble nature.

As per recent reports, Barron launched his own company at the age of 18. The company’s main focus is high-end properties and golf course projects in the western states of Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. According to records obtained by The New York Post, the company’s main address is listed as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in West Palm Beach.

As per Times Now, Barron’s high school classmate and co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, told The Post that the company will concentrate on luxury real estate developments, such as golf courses and homes in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. Furthermore, Roxburgh stated they are still finalizing logistics and aim to establish a Trump Organization subsidiary in the future, as reported by The Guardian. While Barron Trump has received private guidance from his father, the Trump Organization has not yet provided financial backing.

Reportedly, Barron Trump previously had another venture where he wasn’t the only partner; instead, he and two business partners incorporated a real estate company called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc., in Wyoming on July 15, 2024—the first day of the Republican National Convention, which Barron notably missed due to unexplained “prior commitments.”

For context, the Trump Organization comprised some 500 companies involved in a wide spectrum of businesses, including hotels and resorts, residential properties, and merchandise, a privately held conglomerate where Donald Trump joined the organization in 1968 and began leading it in 1971; he renamed it around 1973 and handed off its administration to his children in 2017 after he won the 2016 United States presidential election.

Despite maintaining a low profile throughout his father’s political career, Barron Trump, a student at NYU’s Stern School of Business, played a key role in the 2024 campaign. According to his mother, Melania Trump, Barron suggested major podcast appearances and advised his father on strategies to engage younger audiences.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller praised his contributions, stating, “Every single suggestion he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold.” In addition, insiders have also claimed that Barron is not like other kids. “He’s not like your average 18-year-old,” they said. Moreover, First Lady Melania Trump will support him unconditionally. “Melania will encourage this with signs to be careful. She is very protective of her son, no matter what, and that should continue,” the source added.

Furthermore, sources from people confirm that he has already inculcated an entrepreneurial mindset. The source claims that “He is quite entrepreneurial, bright, and not shy about getting his career in gear.”