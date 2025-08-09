Barron Trump Doesn’t Share His Number With Friends – But Still Stays in Touch Thanks to This Genius Hack

Barron Trump, being the President’s son, isn’t allowed to give his number to people to ensure privacy and security. So he has found an unusually creative way to connect with friends online. The 19-year-old isn’t missing out on communicating with his new college buddies.

He uses the Discord chat app, which is popular among online gamers, to chat. Barron has also asked the NYU students to share their Discord accounts so they can connect and play games. Barron cannot share his phone number as people will just keep passing it around.

And then he’ll be forced to keep changing it. He recently started his studies at the Stern School of Business and he’s surrounded by the Secret Service agents the whole time.

Junior Trump also uses Xbox to talk to friends. The platform lets users send messages and video chat. It has become a reliable platform for him to stay connected while being cautious.

Barron Trump is barred from sharing his phone number and instead uses Xbox and Discord to communicate with college friends. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/8jT6DBVgfX — AF Post (@AFpost) April 24, 2025

Even at the NYU campus, Barron is seen not socialising much and is always watched by the Secret Service. An insider says that he has worked around the security and is still troubleshooting when it comes to staying connected.

Now they don’t want his number getting leaked and millions of people calling him. So now Barron is in the gamer world where they sit down and interact with the help of gamer tags. They don’t even need to share personal numbers.

During Trump’s second presidency and election campaign, we have seen Barron taking charge. A lot of young people have voted for Trump with Barron’s efforts. Considered to be a TikTok crush, Barron has used the platform to gather young votes for his dad.

Barron Trump has reportedly asked for several NYU students’ Discord usernames to play games with them. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/UX16wqboEq — AF Post (@AFpost) December 7, 2024



Moreover, Trump has appreciated his efforts and told him where to employ the campaign efforts during the elections. Trump knows Barron’s appeal and connection to young voters. He even credits his victory to the podcasts he did with a unique viewpoint.

He even suggested Trump join podcasts to connect with the voters. Even Lara Trump has said how smart and entertaining Barro is; he always has innovative ideas.

Barron may help dad with politics; however, he stays away from too much public, just like Melania. Maybe he picked it up from his mom, and how she handles fame while doing her official duties.