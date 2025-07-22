Barron Trump’s Recent Decision Comes as a Bummer Amid Dad Donald Trump’s Bold Team Name Demand

President Donald Trump has always been a person who has never stepped away from speaking out about his opinion. Whether you love him, hate him, or tolerate him, he’s radical, ambitious, and holds a strong sense of patriotism for his country. Even though many people have significant issues with his leadership style, his verbal jabs on social media, rapid policies, and exaggerated PR tactics, he’s still thriving in his presidency tenure at 79.

As per sources, his son, 19-year-old Barron Trump, now a 6‑foot‑7 handsome student who goes to New York University, has quietly disappointed fans eager to see him on the court. According to Kaya Walker, president of the NYU College Republicans, Barron “goes to class, then goes home.” Given his height—taller than many professional athletes—many assumed he’d be a natural on the court. However, he reportedly declined to play a game of pickup basketball when his friend asked, telling his peers he was “not allowed” to play.

Barron’s lack of participation left fans surprised and upset. “Been saying Barron should’ve been a hooper,” one user commented. Another added, “He better be a hooper next year.” Earlier this month, a professor of the prestigious university who knows Barron Trump said that he has many repercussions while attending college.

NYU College Republicans President Kaya Walker calls Barron Trump an "oddity on campus." "He goes to class, he goes home."

The young entrepreneur reportedly attends his classes surrounded by Secret Service protection and does not even eat lunch in the college cafeteria. The NYPD has closely monitored his life since he returned to university after Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony in January 2025, where the young lad gained immense media attention as he greeted the crowd in a custom cashmere overcoat.

A report by Page Six revealed that Barron Trump reportedly uses Discord to communicate with his peers, as he isn’t allowed to share his phone number with people freely.“If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling non-stop,” an insider told the outlet.

Barron Trump spotted at NYU for first time since his father's inauguration He's wearing a cream colored sweater

His mother, Melania Trump, has also spoken to Fox News in an interview and said that she is pretty concerned about Barron’s well-being, and that’s why she chooses to visit him often and prepare freshly cooked homemade food so that he does not get too isolated or lonely. “It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York, and live in his home, and I respect that,” she said.”

Donald Trump on his son Barron: "He can look at a computer… I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good,' and I go back about five minutes later, he's got his laptop, I say, 'How do you do that?'.. He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology."



Melania previously admitted that she’s aware that Barron Trump’s life can never be like a normal kid who has all the freedom in the world to live freely. Widely known for his humble nature and calm conduct, an ex-classmate of Barron revealed that he liked to maintain a certain distance from others and did not like being left alone in school, even while going to the washroom.

Page Six is reporting that Barron Trump has started his first day at NYU. Kinda funny that MAGA rails against sending kids to college because they're "too woke," and Barron ends up going to a super liberal and woke university.

Meanwhile, President Trump seemed to be very proud of his son. When he informed the media about his plans to study at the Stern School of Business right before he started university in 2024, people were curious and excited at the same time to know more about his plans in life.

Trump told DailyMail.com, “He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.” “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child,”

Trump talks about Barron Don Jr and Eric

Even though Barron has fulfilled both his parents’ wishes of being a man of good merit and mannerisms, when it comes to sports, Barron seems to be taking a quieter, more reserved path, one that’s leaving some fans wanting more, despite his father saying that he likes playing soccer and golf.

