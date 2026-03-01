Barron Trump’s Chatty State of the Union Appearance With Ivanka Hints Tiffany Has Been Sidelined

Barron Trump has been making headlines ever since he appeared alongside his father President Donald Trump at the State of the Union. Given how rarely Barron is seen in public, his presence naturally drew a lot of attention. This led to speculations not only about his romantic life, but also about his bond with his siblings.

In contrast to his father, Barron has made a reputation for being a man of few words. Therefore, when he appeared to be talking incessantly with his elder stepsister Ivanka Trump, observers found it quite surprising.

Moreover, it was previously speculated that Barron was closer to Tiffany Trump, his other stepsister. However, during the State of the Union, the dynamics between the siblings seemed to have changed.

The fact that Barron and Ivanka have developed a new found sibling closeness has been validated by body language expert Judy James. Talking to the Daily Mail, James said, “Barron and Ivanka seemed to have formed a new sibling power couple, sitting side by side, with Barron looking watchful and serious while Ivanka chatted to him until they were engaged together in some ongoing conversation.”

Netizens also noticed the new kind of bond that Barron and Ivanka shared, as one user posted on X, “Barron and Ivanka Trump being gossip girls at their fathers event was not on my 2026 bingo card.” Another user stated, “Watch his mannerisms. Barron Trump is literally a younger version of Donald!”

This observation holds even more value given the fact that it has always been speculated that Trump has shown a favoritism toward Ivanka. Now that Barron is also doing the same, it indeed seems like he is following his father’s footsteps, even in personal matters.

Besides being scrutinized over his relationship with his sisters, Barron also drew attention over the woman who stood behind her at the State of the Union. The woman happened to be Sierra Burns, who is a participant in First Lady Melania Trump’s Foster Youth to Independence Program.

While neither Barron nor Burns talked about or showed any signs of being romantically involved with ach other, the fact that she stood behind him like the partners of other Trump children is what led to the speculations.

Barron, however, rarely comments on matters of his personal life. It has remained the same this time around as well, as apart from talking to his family, especially Ivanka, he has not offered much. This was also Barron’s first public appearance since Trump’s second inauguration and the fact that simply his presence is making headlines shows how he already has a hold over the American people, just like his father.

Though a man of few words, Barron previously helped in Trump’s presidential campaign, especially to win over the young voters. Melania, who has always been fiercely protective of her son, has often gushed about her son’s contribution to Trump’s campaign.

The president has also praised Barron publicly and given the way the young man is growing up, speculations are rife about him joining politics like his father. While Barron has not yet shown active participation in politics, he has already followed his father’s footsteps regarding venturing into different businesses.