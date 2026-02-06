Barron Trump Reportedly Involved in New ‘Drinking’ Business

Donald and Melania Trump’s only son, Barron Trump, generally maintains his distance from the spotlight. Despite being the President’s son, he is rarely seen making public appearances or doing things that would automatically bring him the spotlight. Instead, he maintains a very low profile while studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Though Barron has not developed the love for public attention like his father, he sure has his business acumen. Last year, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that Barron had spent all summer discussing various business ideas with others.

Now, as Newsweek has reported, the 19-year-old has been listed as a director of the company, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc, as per business registration documents filed in Florida and Delaware. Yerba Mate, a traditional herbal tea, first originated in South America and is popular in the countries there, like Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil.

Besides Barron, the documents also list others directors, including Rudolfo Castello,, Spencer Bernstein, Valentino Gomez, and Stephen Hall. The headquarter of the business is at a 4,500-square-foot property in Palm Beach near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

There is a LinkedIn page dedicated to the brand, describing it as, “a lifestyle beverage brand built around Yerba Mate and clean, functional ingredients.” Among the directors, Bernstein and Hall were students of Villanova University in Pennsylvania and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, respectively, who decided to quit their studies and venture into business instead, as their LinkedIn pages confirm. Bernstein further mentioned that their seed round closed last month and they plan to launch the product in spring.

It should be noted here that Newsweek, could not verify if the Barron Trump whose name is in the corporate filings is Trump’s son even though the address that the business is filed at is close to the Trumps’ Florida residence and Barron Trump went to the same school as two of the company directors. The company formation also shows similarities to the previous business ventures by the President’s son.

Sollos Yerba Mate Inc. was incorporated in Delaware on December 3, 2025. It was then incorporated in Florida on January 12, 2026. The business was also registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January under the name Soulstice Inc., with the same directors and address. It had $1 million in capital, The Daily Beast reported.

Sollos has a website which is password-protected now, and the tagline there reads, “It begins where it ends.” The company is registered as a foreign profit corporation, which means the business entity is incorporated under the law of another state that has been registered to do business in Florida.

It should be noted that Barron himself has not yet spoken about this new venture, nor has anyone from the Trump family. However, this is not surprising, as Barron rarely speaks in public. The only time his public presence was noticeable was during Trump’s presidential campaign, about which Melania still gushes. Trump was also seemingly impressed with the way Barron presented himself to the crowd, and his effect on people showed that he does have the charismatic side of his father.

Regarding his business acumen, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Barron has definitely been influenced by the President, who was a businessman first and a politician later. Since Barron is still very young, it is difficult to predict whether he will flourish in this sector, but given the way he is getting involved in one project after another, it seems likely that he could go far, with his intelligence—and of course his family name and wealth—further helping him along the way.

Besides this new venture, Barron is also listed as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, the controversial crypto empire of the Trump family. While it seems Barron has inherited his father’s instincts and passion for business, there is still not enough evidence to show that Trump is directly influencing Barron’s decisions regarding these projects.