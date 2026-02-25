Trump Takes a Swipe At Melania, Complains She “Gets More Support” Than Him

During the longest State of the Union address in history, President Donald Trump made many claims relating to the economy and more. However, Trump seemed a little miffed that the FLOTUS, Melania, gets “more support” than he does. While boasting of all his achievements, with a little exaggeration, Trump seemed to make a subtle dig at his wife.

The State of the Union address was held on February 24, where Trump addressed Congress, while being televised live across the US. Known as the SOTU for short, the annual address is a constitutionally mandated event during which the president addresses how the US is doing, while speaking of policy goals and legislative agenda, while setting the tone for domestic and international policy for the upcoming year.

Meanwhile, as he spoke, Trump brought up the feedback he and his FLOTUS, Melania Trump, have received since starting his second term in office. Along the way, the president mentioned Melania’s newly released Amazon documentary, saying, “Nobody cares more about protecting America’s youth than our first lady – she’s now a movie star, can you believe it? Who would’ve believed that?”

Melania Trump just hung the Medal of Honor around the neck of a 100-year-old former Navy fighter pilot who shot down 4 Soviet jets during a secret mission in the Korean War. Nobody has ever heard this story until now. I’m not crying — you’re crying. pic.twitter.com/xezyAoQ3VU — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 25, 2026

Moreover, the president boasted of Melania’s achievements, saying, “Over the past year she’s had an incredible impact, implementing AI legislation, advancing a landmark executive order on foster care and securing 30 million dollars to launch the Melania Trump foster youth to independence initiative. It’s tremendous.”

While he boasted on those subjects, Trump then made a slight dig at the FLOTUS, saying, “It’s a really tremendous thing that happened and she got a lot of bipartisan support. She gets much better bipartisan support than I do. I get none, she gets a lot. Some day you’re going to have to tell me how you did that.”

However, while Donald Trump claims that his wife received more support from Americans than he has, this isn’t entirely true. In fact, Melania has been voted the second-most-unpopular First Lady in American history.

According to YouGov, 2,255 US citizens were asked to rank the 11 most recent first ladies on a scale of “outstanding” to “poor,” and on that basis 36 percent said Melania was “poor” while 10 percent rated her “below average.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s wife was ranked as the second-least-liked first lady, a little behind Hillary Clinton. On the other end of the scale, those first ladies voted most popular include Jackie Kennedy, Rosalynn Carter, and Nancy Reagan.

As for Melania’s recent documentary, despite Trump’s boasts, it has been considered a box-office flop since it premiered earlier this year. Moreover, the documentary also lost money on marketing, grossing $16.4 million on a $40 million production budget.

Besides disappointing ticket sales, the movie was also hit by overwhelmingly negative reviews from film critics. Meanwhile, the documentary received a total audience score on Rotten Tomatoes of 11 percent, with many reviewers dubbing it “agonizingly dull” and “self-serving.”